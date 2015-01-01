पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

36 इंच का पिज्जा:अमित ने बनाया शहर का सबसे बड़ा 36 इंच का पिज्जा, 10 लोग अपने-अपने फ्लैवर का ले सकेंगे लुत्फ

जोधपुरएक मिनट पहले
  • आईएचएम से फूड प्रोडक्शन में डिप्लोमा करने वाले अमित सिंह राठौड़ ने बनाया शहर का सबसे बड़ा और सबसे छोटा 10 इंच का पिज्जा

काेरोना के बाद अब लोग बाहर खाने डर रहे हैं वहीं ज्यादा पैसा खर्च करने से भी बच रहे हैं लेकिन सांचौर के अमित सिंह राठौड़ शहर का सबसे बड़ा 36 इंच का ऐसा पिज्जा तैयार किया है जिसमें 10 लोग अपनी-अपनी पसंद के फ्लैवर का लुत्फ ले सकेंगे।

जोधपुर के आईएचएम से फूड प्रोडक्शन में डिप्लोमा कर चुके अमित ने बताया, हालांकि मेरी ट्रेनिंग तो फैमिली इश्यू व लॉकडाउन के कारण मिस हो गई तो वापस सांचौर में अपनी दुकान पर जा बैठा। इसी बीच जब जोधपुर आ रहा था तो बस में कुछ बच्चों को पिज्जा के लिए डिमांड करते देखा और उनके पैरेंट्स उसे इग्नोर कर रह रहे थे। बस तभी आइडिया आया कि एक ऐसा पिज्जा तैयार हो जो फैमिली के लिए हो और ज्यादा फ्लेवर में और रिजनेबल कॉस्ट में हो।

फ्रेंड्स और घरवालों को भी पसंद आया टेस्ट

आइडिया आया तो मैंने इसे ट्राई किया। इसका जायका फ्रेंड्स और फैमिली मेंबर्स को कराया तो सबको पसंद आया। ये पता चला कि परिवार के हर मेंबर को अलग फ्लेवर के पिज्जा की डिमांड रहती है तो इसे कस्टमाइज्ड बना दिया। इस पिज्जा में एक साथ आठ से 12 प्रकार के फ्लेवर डाले जा सकते हैं और यह 10 मेंबर्स के लिए काफी है।

स्पेशल कटलरी तैयार कराई बेस खुद ही तैयार किया
राठौड़ ने बताया, अब चैलेंज इसे बनाने में था क्योंकि बाजार में इतना बड़ा ओवन, बेस, पिज्जा बोर्ड और कटलरी नहीं थी। दिल्ली से ओवन मंगाया और कारपेंटर से पिज्जा बोर्ड सर्विंग के लिए तैयार कराया। पिज्जा का बेस खुद इंस्टेंट बनाया। इसलिए इसके लिए दो घंटे पहले ऑर्डर करना होता है और आधे घंटे में बेस तैयार होता है। पिज्जा बनने में एक घंटा लगता है। इस प्रकार लगभग ढाई घंटे के इंतजार के बाद यह पिज्जा टेबल तक आता है।

