विशेष सफाई अभियान 1 से 15 दिसंबर:उत्तर महापौर का अल्टीमेटम एक सप्ताह में सुधारें घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण व्यवस्था

जोधपुर18 मिनट पहले
शहर की सफाई व्यवस्था, डोर-टु डोर कचरा संग्रहण व्यवस्था और स्टोर संबंधी व्यवस्थाओं को लेकर नगर निगम उत्तर की महापौर कुंती (देवड़ा) परिहार ने निगम अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर जरूरी दिशा-निर्देश दिए। बैठक में फैसला लिया गया कि 1 से 15 दिसंबर तक शहर में विशेष सफाई अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसके तहत प्रत्येक वार्ड में लंबे समय से पड़े कचरे के ढेर को हटाने के साथ ही सीवरेज लाइनों की साफ-सफाई भी की जाएगी।

महापौर ने बैठक में कहा कि घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण टैक्सी प्रत्येक घर तक नहीं पहुंच रही है और इसकी लगातार शिकायतें मिल रही हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि एक सप्ताह में इस व्यवस्था में सुधार हो। घर-घर कचरा संग्रहण करने वाली कंपनियों की ओर से अनुबंध की शर्तों का उल्लंघन करने पर उनसे नियमानुसार शास्ति वसूली जाएगी।

महापौर ने कहा कि प्रत्येक वार्ड में सफाई प्रतिदिन हो, मुख्य कचरा पॉइंट से कचरा नियमित रूप से साफ किया जाए, यदि निरीक्षण के दौरान कचरा पाया गया तो संबंधित कर्मचारी के विरुद्ध कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि भीतरी शहर सीवरेज लाइन काफी पुरानी है, जो आए दिन चॉक रहने से लोगों को परेशानी होती है। इसकी शिकायत का निस्तारण अनिवार्य रूप से किया जाए। वार्ड में सीवरेज होदिया के फ्रेम और ढक्कन क्षतिग्रस्त हैं तो उन्हें तुरंत प्रभाव से बदला जाए।

बैठक में गैराज प्रभारी को गैरेज में पड़े नाकारा सामान का भौतिक सत्यापन करवा उनके निस्तारण की व्यवस्था करने के भी निर्देश दिए। बैठक में निगम आयुक्त रोहिताश्व तोमर, उपमहापौर अब्दुल करीम जॉनी, पार्षद मयंक देवड़ा, उपायुक्त अयूब खान, स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी सचिन मौर्य, पीयूष अवस्थी, गोपाल मुंड सहित समस्त सीएसआई मौजूद थे।

