पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विवाद:इनकम टैक्स से जुड़े विवाद सुलझाने के लिए 31 दिसंबर तक करें ‘विवाद से विश्वास’ योजना में आवेदन

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

किसी कारोबारी या व्यक्ति का आयकर विभाग में टैक्स से संबंधित कोई पुराना प्रकरण लंबित है, तो केंद्र सरकार की ‘विवाद से विश्वास’ योजना के तहत 31 दिसंबर तक आवेदन करके समाधान करवा सकते हैं। सरकार द्वारा तय अवधि के बाद बकाया टैक्स पर 10% अतिरिक्त राशि भरनी पड़ेगी। प्रधान आयकर आयुक्त-1 विनोद कुमार तिवारी ने बताया कि आयकरदाताओं को राहत देने के लिए ही ये महत्वपूर्ण योजना शुरू की गई है।

इसमें ऐसे करदाता, जिनकी बकाया मांग, ब्याज व पेनल्टी को लेकर अपील लंबित है, वे इस योजना में 31 दिसंबर तक आवेदन कर सकते हैं। तिवारी के अनुसार भारत के राजपत्र में 27 अक्टूबर को प्रकाशित अधिसूचना में टैक्सपेयर्स को योजना के तहत जमा कराई जाने वाली राशि की तिथि बढ़ाकर 31 मार्च 2021 तक बिना अतिरिक्त राशि के भुगतान करने की सुविधा दी गई है। इस योजना का फायदा लेने के लिए करदाता को 31 दिसंबर तक निर्धारित फॉर्म-1 में आवेदन करना चाहिए। इस योजना में विवादित टैक्स पर लगने वाले ब्याज व पेनल्टी पर भी करदाता को पूरी छूट दी गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआज करवाचौथ और महिलाओं का IPL; कंगना पर फिर केस और वियना में मुंबई जैसा हमला - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें