आपात लैंडिंग:तकनीकी खराबी के चलते सेना के हेलीकॉप्टर को खेत में उतारा गया, आधे घंटे में पहुंचे विशेषज्ञों ने ठीक किया

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले के तिंवरी के समीप बड़ला बासनी में गुरुवार सुबह तकनीकी खराबी के कारण सेना के एक हेलीकॉप्टर को एक खेत में आपात लैंडिंग करनी पड़ी। बाद में जोधपुर से दूसरे हेलीकॉप्टर से पहुंचे तकनीकी विशेषज्ञों ने हाथोहाथ इसकी खराबी को ठीक कर दिया। बाद में दोनों हेलीकॉप्टर ने वहां से उड़ान भरी। खेत में हेलीकॉप्टर को उतरा हुआ देख मौके पर बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण एकत्र हो गए। उन्होंने बड़े उत्साह के साथ हेलीकॉप्टर में सवार सैन्य अधिकारियों की आवभगत की।

सेना के एक हेलीकॉप्टर जोधपुर से अपनी नियमित उड़ान पर था। इस दौरान पायलट को हेलीकॉप्टर में तकनीकी खराबी का अहसास हुआ। पायलट ने सावधानी बरतते हुए एक खेत में ही आपात स्थिति में हेलीकॉप्टर को उतार दिया। खेत में हेलीकॉप्टर को उतरते देख ग्रामीण मौके पर एकत्र होना शुरू हो गए। वे कौतुहल से हेलीकॉप्टर को निहारने में लगे रहे। वहीं कुछ लोग हेलीकॉप्टर से उतरे सैन्य अधिकारियों के लिए चाय-पानी ले आए। सैन्य अधिकारियों में एक बार ग्रामीणों की मनुहार को ठुकरा दिया। बाद में बहुत आग्रह करने पर उन्होंने चाय स्वीकार की।

