जागरूकता:घंटाघर से नई सड़क तक निकाली जागरूकता रैली, विधायक-महापौर ने लोगों को बांटे मास्क

  • कोराेना से सावचेत करने को जनप्रतिनिधियों ने समझाइश तो प्रशासन ने की सख्ती

आमजन में कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना का संदेश देने के लिए नगर निगम की ओर से घंटाघर से नई सड़क तक जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। निगम उत्तर महापौर कुंती (देवड़ा) परिहार, विधायक मनीषा पंवार, उप महापौर अब्दुल करीम जॉनी, निगम (उत्तर व दक्षिण) आयुक्त रोहिताश्व सिंह तोमर ने रैली में शिरकत की।

रैली में निगम कर्मचारियों ने आमजन को कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना का आग्रह किया, साथ ही सभी जनप्रतिनिधियों व अधिकारियों ने लोगों को मास्क वितरित किए। महापौर ने कहा कि निगम लगातार प्रयास कर रहा है कि लोग मास्क पहनकर घरों से बाहर निकलें और इसके लिए मास्क बैंक के माध्यम से मास्क भी उपलब्ध कराए जा रहे हैं।

विधायक पंवार ने कहा कि जिस तरह कोरोना संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ रहा है वह चिंताजनक है और जब तक हम कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं करेंगे, तब तक कोरोना संक्रमण को नहीं रोका जा सकता है। तोमर ने भी आमजन से मास्क पहनने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग रखने की अपील की। रैली में उपायुक्त अयूब खान व आकांक्षा बैरवा, पार्षद मयंक देवड़ा, जाफरान, मनीष लोढ़ा, लियाकत अली, अरशद, शाकिर खिलजी, इरफान बेलिम, वसीम सहित निगम के अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

