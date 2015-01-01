पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एडमीशन:बीए, बीएससी, बीकाॅम अंतिम वर्ष विशेष पुनर्मूल्यांकन आवेदन शुरू

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
जयनारायण व्यास विश्वविद्यालय एवं संभाग के जोधपुर, पाली, जालोर, बाड़मेर और जैसलमेर जिलों के संबद्ध कॉलेजों के बीए, बीएससी व बीकाॅम अंतिम वर्ष 2020 का परीक्षा परिणाम घोषित किया जा चुका है। जो परीक्षार्थी अपने परीक्षा परिणाम का विशेष पुनर्मूल्यांकन करवाना चाहते हैं और पीटीईटी/बीपीएड काउंसलिंग के लिए पंजीयन शुल्क जमा करवा दी है, वे आवेदन पत्र पीटीईटी/ बीपीएड काउंसलिंग के पंजीयन शुल्क की फोटो प्रति सहित 30 नवंबर तक आवेदन पत्र हार्डकाॅपी शुल्क 1 हजार रुपए की रसीद के साथ एकल खिड़की पर जमा करवा सकते हैं।

