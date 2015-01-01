पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11वां वेतन समझौता:बैंककर्मियों को 3 साल का एरियर मिलेगा, 20% से अधिक वेतन वृद्धि, कर्मचारियों में खुशी की लहर

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ बैंक यूनियंस द्वारा इंडियन बैंक एसोसिएशन के साथ द्विपक्षीय वेतनमान समझौते पर हस्ताक्षर की खबर मिलते ही अधिकारियों/कर्मचारियों में खुशी की लहर दौड़ गई। कर्मचारियों अधिकारियों ने लड्डू खिलाकर समझौते का स्वागत किया।

यूनाइटेड फोरम ऑफ बैंक यूनियंस के संयोजक एलएन जालानी ने बताया कि तीन वर्षों का नकद एरियर मिलेगा। नवंबर 2020 से 20% से अधिक प्रति माह सकल वेतन वृद्धि, सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों की पेंशन अपडेशन किया जाएगा।

जालानी ने बताया कि सभी घटक दलों की शाम को एसबीआई जालोरी गेट में संपन्न बैठक में विस्तार से वेतनमान समझौते के बारे में बताया गया। इसे ऐतिहासिक समझौता बताया गया।

इस अवसर पर आरपी शर्मा, पीके व्यास, हनुमानराम विश्नोई, प्रवीणसिंह, मानसिंह कच्छवाह, राजेश शर्मा, धीरेंद्र सोलंकी, सुभाष चौधरी, अशरार अहमद आदि मौजूद थे। राष्ट्रीय संयोजक यूएफबीयू एस के बिंदलिश और सीएच वैंकटाचलम ने आभार जताया।

