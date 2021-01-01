पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:जाति से नहीं, कर्म से क्षत्रिय बनें : पाटोदा

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्रद्धा व उल्लास से मनाई तनसिंह की 97वीं जयंती, केतू कलां, नाथडाऊ व बापिणी में हुए आयोजन

श्री क्षत्रिय युवक संघ के संस्थापक व बाड़मेर के पूर्व सांसद तनसिंह की 97वीं जयंती सोमवार को केतू मदा व जेठूसिंह नगर में मनाई गई। सह गीत व केसरिया ध्वजारोहण के साथ तनसिंह की तस्वीर पर पुष्प अर्पित कर कार्यक्रम की विधिवत रूप से शुरुआत हुई। संघ के केंद्रीय कार्यकारी रेवंतसिंह पाटोदा ने अपने उद्बोधन में कहा कि हम जाति से नहीं अपितु कर्म से क्षत्रिय बनें।

उन्होंने कहा जीवन में हमें सामाजिक भाव रखकर समाजहित में भागीदार बनें। पाटोदा ने तनसिंह के राजनीतिक व सामाजिक जीवन पर प्रकाश डालते हुए उनके जीवन आदर्शों पर चलने का आह्वान किया। वहीं संघ के 75 वर्ष पूर्ण होने पर 2021 में होने वाली हीरक जयंती में सहभागिता को लेकर भी चर्चा की।

इससे पूर्व चंद्रवीरसिंह भालू, कंवरसिंह, केतु कल्ला सरपंच नाथूसिंह, देवातु सरपंच छोटूसिंह, जसवंतसिंह देड़ा, जगमालसिंह, सवाईसिंह सोलंकियातला, भवरसिंह, सुमेरसिंह, जितेंद्र सिंह, भोम सिंह, दिलावरसिंह, महेंद्रसिंह, देवेंद्रसिंह सेखाला ने भी संघ संस्थापक तनसिंह के जीवन मूल्यों व संघ की विचारधारा पर उद्बोधन दिया। कार्यक्रम में शेरगढ़ प्रांत के सैकड़ों स्वयंसेवक मौजूद रहे।

नाथड़ाऊ. श्री क्षत्रिय युवक संघ के अंतर्गत शेरगढ़ और ओसियां के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र श्री आईनाथ मंदिर (जाल) गुमाननगर, बन्नों का बास, भेड़ में क्षत्रिय युवक संघ के संस्थापक तनसिंह की जयंती श्रद्धापूर्वक मनाई गई। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए प्रेमसिंह (रणधा) ने कहा कि समाज के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति में संस्कार होने चाहिए। संस्कार ही हमारी जड़े हैं, जिससे हमारा समाज दूर होता जा रहा है। उइस दौरान मोड़सिंह भेड़, भंवरसिंह भाटी, रावलसिंह, अखेसिंह, परबतसिंह सहित सामराऊ, नाथड़ाऊ, भेड़, भाकरी, देवानिया आदि गांवों के स्वयंसेवकों ने भाग लिया।

बापिणी. श्री गणेश पब्लिक स्कूल में आयोजित कार्यक्रम को बतौर मुख्य वक्ता संबोधित करते हुए भैरोसिंह बैलवा ने महापुरुषों के बताए मार्ग पर चलने का आह्वान किया। बापिणी खुर्द के सरपंच बाबूसिंह ने कहा कि क्षत्रिय वही है जो सबको साथ लेकर चले व मानव जाति मात्र की अपने सामर्थ्य अनुसार रक्षा करें। इस दौरान सांगसिंह, सूबेदार दीपसिंह, कड़वा सरपंच भंवरसिंह, ईशरू से प्रेमसिंह, श्री कृष्णनगर रविंद्रसिंह, परमेश्वरसिंह रायमलवाड़ा, राजूसिंह, भोमसिंह, गोरखसिंह, सुमेरसिंह, छैलसिंह, भोमसिंह बेदू आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser