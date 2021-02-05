पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाईकोर्ट का अहम फैसला:रीट परीक्षा लेवल-1 में बीएडधारी कर सकेंगे आवेदन, अंतिम फैसला आने पर पता चलेगा कि परीक्षा में बैठ सकते हैं या नहीं

जोधपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • फिलहाल सिर्फ आवेदन कर सकेंगे, परीक्षा में बैठने का निर्णय याचिका के फैसले के अधीन रहेगा

राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने बीएड योग्यताधारियों को भी रीट लेवल-1 में शामिल होने की अनुमति दे दी है। हालांकि कोर्ट ने यह भी कहा कि ऐसे अभ्यर्थी फिलहाल आवेदन कर सकते हैं, लेकिन परीक्षा में बैठ सकेंगे अथवा नहीं, इसका पता तभी चलेगा, जब कोर्ट का अंतिम फैसला आएगा। मौजूदा समय में रीट परीक्षा 2021 के लिए अब तक करीब 13.80 लाख अभ्यर्थियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। यह संख्या दोनों लेवल की है। अब यदि बीएडधारी लेवल वन के लिए आवेदन करेंगे तो यह संख्या बढ़ सकती है। उन्हें अब आवेदन करने के दौरान रीट वन व टू के लिए दोनों ऑप्शन चुनना होगा। यह कैसे होगा, इसके लिए माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड राजस्थान स्पष्ट करेगा। उल्लेखनीय है कि पिछली बार रीट परीक्षा के दोनों लेवल में 9.50 लाख अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। इस बार कितने अभ्यर्थी आवेदन करेंगे, यह अंतिम तिथि के बाद ही पता चल पाएगा।

शिक्षक भर्ती परीक्षा 2021(रीट) से जुड़े एक मामले पर सुनवाई करते हुए राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट ने शुक्रवार को यह अहम आदेश दिया। हाईकोर्ट ने रीट लेवल-1 में बीएड योग्यताधारी अभ्यर्थियों को आवेदन करने के लिए अंतिम तिथि बढ़ाने का आदेश दिया है। इच्छुक अभ्यर्थी आवेदन कर सकेंगे, लेकिन उनकी परीक्षा इस याचिका के फैसले के अधीन रहेगी। अगली सुनवाई 19 फरवरी को होगी।

यह था प्रावधान

राष्ट्रीय अध्यापक शिक्षा परिषद(एनसीटीई) के नियमानुसार बीएड योग्यताधारी अभ्यर्थी सिर्फ लेवल-2 की परीक्षा के लिए ही आवेदन कर सकते हैं। जबकि लेवल-1 में सिर्फ बीएसटीसी किए हुए अभ्यर्थी ही आवेदन कर सकते हैं। बीएड कर चुके कुछ अभ्यर्थियों ने इस फैसले को हाईकोर्ट में चुनौती दी। मुख्य न्यायाधीश इंद्रजीत महांती व न्यायाधीश मनोज कुमार गर्ग की खंडपीठ ने शुक्रवार को इस मामले की सुनवाई की। एडवोकेट सुशील विश्नोई ने बीएड योग्यताधारी अभ्यर्थियों का पक्ष रखा। जबकि अधिवक्ता मनोज भंडारी सहित विभिन्न अधिवक्ताओं ने की बीएसटीसी अभ्यर्थियों की ओर से पैरवी की।

सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद खंडपीठ ने एनसीटीई से उनका जवाब मांगा। इस पर एनसीटीई ने जवाब पेश करने के लिए कुछ समय देने की मांग की। सभी पक्ष को सुनने के बाद खंडपीठ ने राज्य सरकार को आदेश दिया कि रीट परीक्षा के लिए आवेदन तिथि को आगे बढ़ाया जाए। ताकि बीएड योग्यताधारक अभ्यर्थी भी लेवल-1 के लिए आवेदन कर सके। साथ ही उन्होंने जोड़ा कि बीएड धारक अभ्यर्थी फिलहाल सिर्फ आवेदन कर सकेंगे। उनके आवेदन याचिका के फैसले के अधीन रहेंगे।

कल थी रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तिथि
माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड की विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार रीट भर्ती के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन की अंतिम तिथि गुरुवार रात 12 बजे तक थी। ऐसे में सुनवाई के दौरान कोर्ट में एजी एमएस सिंघवी ने कहा कि बोर्ड ने रजिस्ट्रेशन तिथि 19 फरवरी कर दी है। अब कोई भी अभ्यर्थी जिसने फॉर्म नहीं भरा है, वो आवदेन कर सकता है। इस पर कोर्ट ने याचिकाकर्ताओ को 19 फरवरी तक फर्स्ट लेवल में आवेदन करने की छूट देने के निर्देश दिए।

सरकार ने संशोधित गाइडलाइन को नहीं किया लागू
सुनवाई के दौरान याचिकाकर्ताओं के अधिवक्ता रघुनंदन शर्मा, रामप्रताप सैनी व अन्य ने पैरवी करते हुए कहा कि एनसीटीई ने फरवरी 2018 में अपनी 23 अगस्त 2010 की गाइडलाइन को संशोधित करते हुए अध्यापक पात्रता परीक्षा के फर्स्ट लेवल में बीएड धारकों को भी शामिल किया था। लेकिन सरकार ने इस संशोधित गाइडलाइन को नज़रअंदाज करते हुए एनसीटीई की 23 अगस्त 2010 की गाइडलाइन के अनुसार विज्ञप्ति जारी कर दी। जो कि पूरी तरह से गलत है। क्योंकि रीट भर्ती एनसीटीई की वर्तमान गाइडलाइन के अनुसार ही आयोजित हो सकती है। वहीं वर्तमान में एनसीटीई की गाइडलाइन कहती है कि भर्ती परीक्षा में बीएड धारक दोनों लेवल के लिए आवेदन कर सकते है। वहीं आरटीई कानून भी कहता है कि बच्चों को उच्चस्तरीय व गुणवत्ता युक्त शिक्षा से वंचित नहीं किया जा सकता है। लेकिन रीट लेवल फर्स्ट में बीएड धारकों व उच्च योग्यता वालों को शामिल नहीं करना संविधान के प्रावधानों के अनुसार गलत है।

