श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण निधि समर्पण अभियान:अयोध्या में श्रीराम मंदिर निर्माण के लिए जोधपुर में आगे आ रहे भामाशाह

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
संत रामप्रसाद महाराज ने भी श्रीराम मंदिर के लिए सहयोग राशि दी। वहीं पूर्व मंत्री लोहिया सहित उद्यमियों ने भी चेक सौंपे। - Dainik Bhaskar
संत रामप्रसाद महाराज ने भी श्रीराम मंदिर के लिए सहयोग राशि दी। वहीं पूर्व मंत्री लोहिया सहित उद्यमियों ने भी चेक सौंपे।
  • रोजाना मिल रहा लाखों रुपए का सहयोग

अयोध्या में श्रीराम का भव्य मंदिर बनाने के लिए जोधपुर से भी भामाशाह आगे आ रहे हैं। अभियान के तहत शुक्रवार को लाखों रुपए जुटाए गए। बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता ललित शर्मा ने अपने जन्मदिन पर निधि समर्पित की। समाजसेवी कालूसिंह, सांवरमल अग्रवाल, ऋचा टेक्सटाइल, विनोद आचार्य, पूर्व मंत्री मेघराज लोहिया, सुरेश कांकरिया ने राशि भेंट की।

अभियान प्रमुख महेंद्र राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि संत रामप्रसाद महाराज ने भी निधि समर्पित की। संघ के प्रांत प्रचार प्रमुख हेमंत घोष ने बताया कि पूर्व महापौर घनश्याम ओझा व संदीप काबरा ने संपर्क कर बाबूलाल, किशोर, कन्हैयालाल कंसारा, पूर्व मंत्री लक्ष्मीनारायण दवे, विष्णु पुंगलिया, हरीश तलवार, गुलजग इंडस्ट्री ने सहयोग किया।

कार्यवाह रामचंद्र चौधरी ने बताया कि सांगरिया सरपंच तेजाराम चौधरी, रामप्रसाद दिनेश, गोपाल, हनुमान प्रजापत, संजय शर्मा ने 3 दिन में 20 लाख रुपए एकत्रित किए। नंदवान में उपसरपंच भगीरथ गौड़, रमेश बेनीवाल, हेमाराम, सुखदेव ने 8 लाख की निधि एकत्रित की। विहिप उपाध्यक्ष गणपत सिंह राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि गोविंद डागा, सुरेंद्र प्रजापत, मिश्रीलाल प्रजापत ने निधि संग्रहित की।

अभियान के दौरान ग्राम रावर में बैठक आयोजित की गई। ग्रामीणों ने 1 लाख 28 हजार की सहयोग राशि प्रदान की। बैठक में सुखराम भादू, मिश्रीलाल गोदारा, जंवताराम जांगू, सोनाराम जांगू, ओमप्रकाश भादू, थानाराम, सहीराम, श्यामलाल, बाबूलाल, अशोक भादू, बलदेव लोल, हड़मानराम, रामसुख, भबूतराम कड़वासरा, भाखरराम खिलेरी आदि मौजूद थे।

विश्व हिंदू परिषद उपाध्यक्ष विजयसिंह परिहार, प्रदीप सांखला, जितेंद्र शर्मा, प्रकाश सोलंकी, राजेश कच्छवाह, विजयसिंह भाटी के नेतृत्व में अभियान चलाया। गांछा समाज के सचिव मदनलाल परिहार, गोपाल सोलंकी, प्रदीप सांखला ने 51-51 हजार, तारा गहलोत ने 25 हजार, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, घनश्याम तंवर ने 31-31 हजार, अनिल गहलोत, राजेंद्र खींवराज सोलंकी ने 21-21 हजार रुपए भेंट किए।

सालावास से 5 लाख रुपस से अधिक की राशि जुटाई
डोली | अभियान को लेकर सालावास गांव के पटेल समाज द्वारा घर-घर से राशि संग्रहण कर शिकारपुरा श्री राजाराम आश्रम में महंत दयाराम महाराज को 5 लाख 75 हजार रुपए सौंपे। सालावास सरपंच ओमाराम पटेल ने बताया कि सालावास बस्ती से संघ 3 लाख 14 हजार की राशि जुटाई।

