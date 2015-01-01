पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बैठक:भारतीय किसान संघ का जिले में सदस्यता अभियान 22 नवंबर से

फलोदी5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

भारतीय किसान संघ की त्रिवर्षीय सदस्यता अभियान के तहत 22 नवंबर से शुरू होने वाली सदस्यता की तैयारियों को लेकर शुक्रवार को फलोदी में संगठन की जिला टोली बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। जिला बैठक में सदस्यता अभियान की तैयारियां व रणनीति पर चर्चा हुई।

बैठक में जिलाध्यक्ष नरेश व्यास ने संगठन की मजबूती के लिए जिले में तीन लाख किसानों को सदस्य बनाने व प्रत्येक राजस्व गांव में संगठन की सक्रिय ग्राम इकाई का गठन करने का आह्वान किया। उन्होंने बताया कि इसके लिए 16 नवंबर को ओसियां में संगठन की जिला प्रतिनिधि सभा की बैठक होगी जिसमें जिला कार्यकारिणी सहित सभी तहसील कार्यकारिणी के कार्यकर्ता शामिल होंगे।

जिले में 22 से 30 नवंबर तक सदस्यता अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जिला टोली बैठक में प्रांत प्रचार प्रमुख तुलछाराम सींवर, वरिष्ठ जिला उपाध्यक्ष रामनारायण जांगू, जिला उपाध्यक्ष गोरधनराम सियाग, लोहावट तहसील अध्यक्ष पारसमल खीचड़, बाप तहसील अध्यक्ष हनुमान अमराणी, लोहावट तहसील मंत्री मांगीलाल कड़वासरा सहित प्रमुख कार्यकर्ता उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें