खतरनाक होता कोरोना:बिलाड़ा विधायक पॉजिटिव, भोपालगढ़ में 28, मथानिया में 14, पीपाड़ में 10 नए मरीज

बिलाड़ा/फलोदी/ओसियां भोपालगढ़/मथानिया
  • 18 दिनों में फलोदी में 232 मरीज मिले, 03 की जान भी गई, भोपालगढ़ में 169 पॉजिटिव सामने आए
  • जोधपुर स्थित आवास पर होम आइसोलेट, पीसीसी सदस्य चौहान अस्पताल में भर्ती, इस माह अब तक बिलाड़ा में 41 मरीज मिले

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने लगा है। बिलाड़ा विधायक हीराराम मेघवाल भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। उनको जोधपुर स्थित अपने आवास पर ही होमआइसोलेट किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार स्वास्थ्य ठीक नहीं होने पर 17 नवंबर को ही जोधपुर में विधायक मेघवाल ने जांच का सैंपल दिया था। गुरुवार दोपहर को उनकी रिपोर्ट कोरोना पॉजिटिव आई।

विधायक हीराराम मेघवाल ने आमजन से अपील करते हुए कहा कि अपने अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखें। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव हेतु सरकार व प्रशासन द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन की पालना करने की अपील की। साथ ही अपील करते हुए कहा कि मेरे संपर्क में आए लोग कोरोना जांच अवश्य करवाएं। वहीं पीसीसी मैंबर शंकरलाल चौहान की तबीयत बिगड़ गई। उनको जोधपुर के अस्पताल में भर्ती किया गया है।
मथानिया. कस्बे क्षेत्र में गुरुवार को 14 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले। चिकित्सा विभाग के एसएम हीरालाल परिहार ने बताया कि मथानिया कस्बे में 7, रामपुरा भाटियान में 1 , भेंसेर कोटवाली में 1, चौपासनी चारणान में 1 पुरुष व तिंवरी में 1 महिला व बालरवा में 2 महिला व एक बच्ची कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए। सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या में निरंतर बढ़ना जारी है।
खारिया खंगार. बिरला व्हाइट स्थित कॉलोनी में एक साथ 11 पॉजिटिव मिले। इस कॉलोनी में पिछले कई दिनों से लगातार कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। तीन दिन पहले एक साथ सात लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई। गुरुवार को आई जांच रिपोर्ट में एक महिला व दस पुरुषों सहित कुल ग्यारह लोगो की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाई गई।
बोरुंदा. आमजन की लापरवाही के चलते शहरों के साथ अब गांवों में भी कोरोना महामारी एक बार फिर अपने तेवर दिखाती नजर आ रही है। कस्बे में बुधवार को 7 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए जिनमें से तीन लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए। चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी डॉ विक्रम चौधरी व कोरोना टीम प्रभारी डॉ रामनिवास डांगा ने बताया कि बुधवार को राजकीय अस्पताल में 7 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए। जिनमें से एक अस्पताल का 32 वर्षीय नर्सिंग कर्मी, सदर बाजार क्षेत्र से 62 वर्षीय एक महिला तथा कोसाणा गांव से 35 वर्षीय युवक कोरोना संक्रमित पाए गए। इस दौरान मेलनर्स उगमसिंह, राजेंद्र रलिया, लैब टेक्नीशियन जितेंद्र सिंह राठौड़, राजेंद्र शर्मा मौजूद रहे।
भोपालगढ़. ब्लॉक में कोरोना दिन ब दिन बढ़ रहा है। गुरुवार को भोपालगढ़ ब्लॉक में 28 कोरोना मरीज मिले। ब्लॉक चिकित्सा अधिकारी दिलीप चौधरी ने बताया कि गुरुवार की रिपोर्ट में रामपुरा, गजसिंहपुरा में एक एक,खारिया में ग्यारह, आसोप में तीन और भोपालगढ़ में बारह कोरोना मरीज मिले। चिकित्सा प्रभारी दीपक माथुर ने सभी ग्रामीणों से अपील की है कि सर्दी के मौसम में मुंह पर मास्क रखें।
पीपाड़ शहर. उपखंड में लंबे समय बाद फिर कोरोना ने दस्तक दी। गुरुवार को पीपाड़ उपखंड में 10 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। जिसमें 5 नगर पालिका क्षेत्र व 5 ग्रामीण में मिले। उपजिला मजिस्ट्रेट शैतान सिंह राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि नगर पालिका क्षेत्र के रामदेव कॉलोनी,राजपूत कॉलोनी, इंद्रा कॉलोनी, सुभाष कॉलोनी, सरगरों के बास में एक एक कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में कोसाणा, बाड़ा कला, खुडेचा में एक एक व बोरुंदा में दो कोरोना संक्रमित मिले। उपजिला मजिस्ट्रेट द्वारा सभी क्षेत्रों को कंटेनमेंट जोन घोषित किया गया।

18 दिन : फलोदी में 232 मरीज, 3 की मौत ओसियां में एक ही सप्ताह में 50 मरीज
फलोदी में अब तक नवंबर महीने में 232 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। इस दौरान तीन जनों को जान भी गंवानी पड़ी। फलोदी ब्लॉक में 1 नवंबर को 12, 5 को 62, 9 को 53, 11 को 47, 13 को 26, 18 को 32 मरीज मिले। वहीं, फलोदी निवासी 94 वर्षीय पुरुष व 87 वर्षीय महिला के साथ आऊ में एक 90 वर्षीय पुरुष की मौत कोरोना से हो गई।
बावड़ी. इसी तरह बावड़ी ब्लॉक में 49 मरीज मिले हैं। 1 नवम्बर को 3, 2 को 2, 3 को 2, 4 को 7,5 को 2, 6 को 1,7 को 2, 8 को 3, 9 को 5, 10 को 3, 11 को 10, 12 को 3, 13 को 5 व 19 नवंबर को एक पॉजिटिव मिला।
भोपालगढ़ ब्लॉक में पिछले 18 दिनों में 169 मरीज मिले। 1 नंवबर को 17, 2 को 1,3 को 1, 5 को 24, 6 को 10, 7 को 2,8 को 12, 9 को 10, 11 को 21, 14 को 28, 18 को 15, 19 को 28 लोग कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए।
ओसियां. ब्लॉक में गत एक सप्ताह में 50 कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए। ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ दीपक कुमार ने बताया कि 10 नवंबर को 3, 11 को 6, 12 को 15, 14 को 10, 16 को 2, 17 को 9 तथा 18 नवंबर को 5 कोरोना पॉजिटिव पाए गए।
बिलाड़ा|. उपखंड में 5 नवंबर से 18 नवंबर तक 41 कोरोना पॉजिटिव आए हैं। 6 नवंबर को एक जने की मौत भी हो गई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार 6 नवंबर को 5, 7 को 4, 11 को 5, 13 को 9, 17 को 7 व 18 नवंबर को 11 जने कोरोना संक्रमित मिले।

