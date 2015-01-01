पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर पालिका चुनाव नतीजे:बिलाड़ा में भाजपा ने बरकरार रखा अपना बोर्ड, पीपाड़ में 17 वर्ष बाद बोर्ड बनाने की ओर अग्रसर कांग्रेस

जोधपुर20 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर जिले के पीपाड़ में नगर पालिका बोर्ड के नतीजे आने के बाद जश्न मनाते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता।
  • जोधपुर जिले के पीपाड़ व बिलाड़ा नगर पालिका बोर्ड

जोधपुर जिले के बिलाड़ा व पीपाड़ नगर पालिका चुनाव के नतीजे आना शुरू हो गए हैं। बिलाड़ा में 35 सदस्यों वाले नगर पालिका बोर्ड में भाजपा में 18 सीट पर जीत हासिल कर बहुमत हासिल कर लिया है। वहीं पीपाड़ में 11 सीट हासिल कर कांग्रेस बहुमत हासिल करने की तरफ बढ़ रही है। बिलाड़ा में भाजपा ने अपना बोर्ड बरकरार रखा है। वहीं पीपाड़ में 17 साल के बाद कांग्रेस का बोर्ड बनने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं।

बिलाड़ा के सभी 35 सीटों में से एक वार्ड में भाजपा प्रत्याशी निर्विरोध निर्वाचित हो चुका है। शेष 34 वार्डों की मतगणना आज सुबह शुरू हुई। इनमें से भाजपा ने 17 सीट जीत कर पूर्ण बहुमत हासिल कर लिया। वहीं कांग्रेस को 9 व निर्दलीय को 8 स्थान पर जीत हासिल हुई। बिलाड़ा में एक बार फिर बोर्ड बनने पर भाजपा कार्यकर्ता जश्न में डूब गए। जगह-जगह पर कार्यकर्ता खुशी मना रहे हैं।

वहीं मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत का दूसरा घर माने जाने वाले पीपाड़ शहर में 17 वर्ष के अंतराल के बाद एक बार कांग्रेस बोर्ड बनाने की तरफ अग्रसर है। अभी तक मिले 15 नतीजों में से कांग्रेस को 9, भाजपा व निर्दलीय को 3-3 स्थान मिले हैं। गत बार यहां पर भाजपा का बोर्ड था। उससे पहले नगर पालिकाध्यक्ष के हुए प्रत्यक्ष चुनाव में निर्दलीय ने बाजी मारी थी।

