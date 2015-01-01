पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:कांग्रेस की तिरछी नजर से भाजपा ने सख्त की बाड़ेबंदी

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • 3 निर्दलीय गुजरात पहुंचे, दो कांग्रेसी व 2 निर्दलीय पार्षदों को और कैंप में लाने में जुटे नेता

(राजेश त्रिवेदी) कांग्रेस की दक्षिण निगम पर तिरछी नजर को देखते हुए भाजपा ज्यादा सतर्क हो गई है। भाजपा ने गुजरात के अंबाजी में पार्षदों की बाड़ेबंदी को और सख्त कर दिया है। भाजपा के बड़े नेता उत्तर निगम को खोने के बाद कांग्रेस की हर चाल को बारीकी से देखते हुए कांग्रेस के प्लान-बी को नाकाम करने में जुट गए हैं।

कांग्रेस के सात निर्दलीय पार्षदों द्वारा समर्थन देने की खबर के बीच भाजपा तीन निर्दलीय पार्षदों को अपने कैंप में खींचने में सफल हो गई है। अब उसकी नजर दो निर्दलीय पार्षदों के अलावा कांग्रेस से नाराज कुछ अन्य पार्षदों पर टिकी है। भाजपा सूत्रों की मानें तो वह दक्षिण में महापौर का चुनाव 45+ से जीतेगी।

इस मिशन की जिम्मेदारी खुद केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत ने संभाल ली है। भाजपा अब टिकट वितरण से नाराज होकर उनके अधिकृत प्रत्याशियों के खिलाफ जीते निर्दलीय पार्षद फतेहराज सुथार व दीपक माथुर को भी कैंप में खींचने जुटी है।

वह दाेनाें पार्षदों के नजदीकी लोगों के जरिए संपर्क कर रही है। हालांकि फतेहराज सुथार के कांग्रेस का दामन थामने की चर्चा जोरों पर है, लेकिन भाजपा को विश्वास है कि सुथार के साथ माथुर को भी 10 नवंबर के पहले अपने पक्ष में कर लेगी। फिलहाल माथुर भाजपा की पकड़ से दूर हैं और उनके निकट लोगों का कहना है कि वे ‘वेट एंड वॉच’ कर रहे हैं।

उपमहापौर व नेता प्रतिपक्ष पर मंथन शुरू
बाड़ेबंदी में भाजपा ने दक्षिण निगम में उपमहापौर व मुख्य सचेतक और उत्तर निगम में नेता प्रतिपक्ष व उपनेता के नाम पर मंथन शुरू कर दिया है। दक्षिण में उपमहापौर की दौड़ में फिलहाल किशन लढ्ढा पहले नंबर पर हैं, लेकिन प्रदीप बेनीवाल, रेवतसिंह इंदा, पूजा राठी व डॉ. रविंद्रसिंह परिहार के नामों पर भी मंथन किया जा रहा है।

मुख्य सचेतक व सचेतक के नाम के अलावा उत्तर निगम में नेता प्रतिपक्ष के लिए डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी के अलावा कुछ और नामों पर सहमति बनाने के प्रयास चल रहे हैं। हालांकि भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष देवेंद्र जोशी ने बताया कि संगठन का फिलहाल फोकस महापौर पद के चुनाव पर है। इसके बाद इन सभी पर विचार किया जाएगा।

कांग्रेस के नाराज पार्षदों के मन टटोल रही भाजपा
कांग्रेस द्वारा दक्षिण निगम से पूजा पारीक की अधिकारिक उम्मीदवारी के बाद भाजपा को यहां बड़ा खतरा नजर आ रहा है। राजनीतिक हलकों में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की तरफ से हॉर्स ट्रेडिंग की चर्चाओं के बाद भाजपा ने भी कांग्रेस के नाराज पार्षदों के मन टटोलना शुरू कर दिया है। हालांकि कांग्रेस ने नौ मील की एक होटल में ठहरे उत्तर व दक्षिण के पार्षदों को जोधपुर से बाहर भेज दिया।

