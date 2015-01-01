पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ईनाम:एलजी ब्रांड शॉप संकलेचा ब्रदर्स से बीजेएस के इंद्रसिंह ने जीता 1 लाख का फ्रिज

जोधपुर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एलजी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स ने अपने लक्की ड्राॅ ऑफर ‘ख्वाहिशों से खुशियों तक सीजन-2’ लॉन्च किया है। यह ऑफर 20 नवंबर तक चलेगा। इसके तहत ऑफर के दौरान एलजी होम एप्लाइंसेज खरीदने वाले ग्राहकों को इस कॉन्‍टेस्‍ट के लिए रजिस्‍टर कर इसमें भाग लेने का अवसर मिलेगा। लक्की ड्रा के विजेताओं को 5 करोड़ रुपए के एलजी उत्पादों को जीतने का मौका मिलेगा। इन उत्पादों में फ्रॉस्ट फ्री रेफ्रिजरेटर्स, वॉशिंग मशीनें, 5 स्‍टार एयर कंडिशनर्स, वाटर प्यूरीफायर एवं माइक्रोवेव ओवेन्‍स शामिल हैं।

इसी ऑफर के तहत बीजेएस निवासी इंद्रसिंह ने जालोरी गेट स्थित एलजी ब्रांड शॉप संकलेचा ब्रदर्स से डबल डोर फ्रिज खरीदने पर 1 लाख रुपए मूल्य का एलजी साइड-बाई-साइड रेफ्रिजरेटर जीता। संकलेचा ब्रदर्स के नीरज ने कहा कि इन ऑफर्स से हमें अपने ग्राहकों तक पहुंचने और हमारे ग्राहकों की विभिन्‍न जरूरतों को पूरा करने के लिए उनका भरोसेमंद साथी बनने के हमारे वादे को निभाने की उम्‍मीद है। इन ऑफर्स में 12.5 करोड़ मूल्य के इनाम जीतने के लिए एक्सक्लूजिव ऑफर्स शामिल हैं।

इसमें चुनिंदा एलजी टीवी और ब्रांड के अन्‍य प्रॉडक्ट्स पर मर्सिडीज बेंज कार भी शामिल हैं। एलजी इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स जोधपुर ब्रांच के मैनेजर अनुराग सक्सेना ने कहा कि एलजी ने एक ब्रांड के रूप में ग्राहकों को सबसे प्रभावी तरीके से शामिल करना हमेशा से ही अपनी प्राथमिकता बनाया है। “ख्‍वाहिशों से खुशियों तक सीजन-2’ लक्की ड्रा सात हफ्तों तक चलेगा और ड्रा हर हफ्ते निकाले जाएंगे। साथ ही धनतेरस, दिवाली और भाई दूज पर बम्पर ड्रा भी होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें