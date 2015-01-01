पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:एनएचएम का ब्लॉक अकाउंटेंट 5 हजार की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर लगी टैक्सी का बकाया बिल पास करने की एवज में मांगी घूस, परिवादी ने एसीबी के टोल फ्री नंबर 1064 पर कर दी शिकायत

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो के टोल फ्री नंबर 1064 पर आई शिकायत पर कार्रवाई करते हुए एसीबी जोधपुर की टीम ने एनएचएम में पदस्थापित ब्लॉक अकाउंटेंट को पांच हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपी ने विभाग में कॉन्ट्रेक्ट पर लगी एक टैक्सी कार का बकाया बिल पास करने की एवज में घूस मांगी थी।

डीआईजी (एसीबी) डॉ. विष्णुकांत ने बताया कि मंडोर रोड स्थित पहाड़गंज प्रथम कॉलोनी पीपली चौक निवासी सुनीलसिंह पुत्र भोमसिंह ने एसीबी के टोल फ्री नंबर 1064 पर एक शिकायत की थी। इस शिकायत में परिवादी ने बताया कि उनकी टैक्सी कार बनाड़ बीसीएमओ कार्यालय में 24 हजार रुपए प्रतिमाह के हिसाब से किराए पर लगी हुई है।

इसका गत तीन महीने का बिल (अगस्त से अक्टूबर) पास करने की एवज में ब्लॉक अकाउंटेंट सज्जनलाल सैनी रिश्वत मांग रहा है। डीजी (एसीबी) जयपुर के निर्देश पर एसीबी जोधपुर सिटी के प्रभारी एएसपी नरेंद्र चौधरी ने तत्काल परिवादी से संपर्क किया। इसके बाद गुरुवार को की गई सत्यापन कार्रवाई में भी आरोपी द्वारा रिश्वत मांगे जाने की पुष्टि हुई। तब एएसपी चौधरी के साथ इंस्पेक्टर मनीष वैष्णव, हैड कांस्टेबल दलेश कुमार, रूपसिंह, प्रेमसिंह, भागीरथराम, छैलाराम, सायरी देवी, भूरसिंह, मगाराम व संजय की टीम ने ट्रैप प्लान किया।

शुक्रवार अपराह्न 3 बजे मूलतया झुंझुनू सूरजगढ़ के पिलानी थानांतर्गत विशनपुरा हाल पाल सांगरिया रोड स्थित आशियाना द्वारका के ब्लॉक-एल में रहने वाले ब्लॉक अकाउंटेंट सज्जनलाल सैनी पुत्र नंदलाल ने परिवादी को मोहनपुरा पुलिया के पास सेंट्रल जेल रोड स्थित गवर्नमेंट प्रेस के सामने बुलाया।

वहां जैसे ही आरोपी सैनी ने परिवादी से 5 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत ली तो इसका इशारा पाते ही टीम ने उसे रंगेहाथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। एएसपी चौधरी के अनुसार आरोपी वर्ष 2010 से एनएचएम में संविदा पर कार्यरत हैं और वर्तमान में उसका पदस्थापन मंडोर ब्लॉक बनाड़ है। एसीबी ने उससे प्रकरण से संबंधित दस्तावेज जब्त किए हैं।

