अपराध:ग्राम पंचायत भवन निर्माण को लेकर दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष, दो की मौत, आठ घायल

जोधपुर32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्राम पंचायत के भवन निर्माण को लेकर हुए खूनी संघर्ष में घायल व्यक्ति का बीकानेर के अस्पताल में चल रहा है इलाज। फोटो पांचाराम डारा, चाखू
  • जोधपुर की नव सृजित ग्राम पंचायत ढांढरवाला में पंचायत भव के निर्माण को लेकर हुआ विवाद

जिले के चाखू थाना क्षेत्र में नव सृजित ग्राम पंचायत ढांढरवाला में ग्राम पंचायत भवन निर्माण को लेकर शुक्रवार को शुरू हुआ विवाद खूनी संघर्ष में बदल गया। दो पक्षों के बीच हुई जोरदार मारपीट में दो जनों की मौैत हो गई, जबकि आठ अन्य घायल हो गए। दो जनों की मौत के बाद गांव में तनावपूर्ण माहौल है और अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है।

ढांढरवाला ग्राम पंचायत में पचायंत भवन निर्माण के लिए ग्राम सभा में प्रस्ताव लिए जाने के पहले ही आज भूमि का सीमांकन किया जा रहा था। चाखू थाना क्षेत्र के नव सृजित ग्राम पंचायत ढांढरवाला में ग्राम पंचायत भवन निर्माण के लिए प्रस्ताव से पहले भूमि का सीमांकन किया जा रहा था। ग्राम पंचायत भवन की जमीन को लेकर सरपंच पद पर चुनाव लड़े प्रत्याशियों के बीच सहमति नही बन पाई। इस पर पटवारी भोमाराम व एलडीसी हरिराम व सरपंच प्रतिनिधि जगदीश चौधरी वहां से चले गए।

ढांढरवाला सरपंच चुनाव के लिए चार प्रत्याशी चुनाव लड़ रहे थे। जिसमें एक पार्टी मोहनदान चारण व दो अन्य पार्टियों द्वारा पंचायत भवन को अपने अपने क्षेत्र में रखने को लेकर बहस बाजी जारी रही। इस बहसबाजी के दौरान मामले ने तूल पकड़ लिया। दोनों पार्टियों के बीच लड़ाई शुरू हो गई। दोनों पक्ष ने एक-दूसरे पर पथराव शुरू कर दिया। उसके बाद दोनों पक्ष बिखर गए। जब एक गुट जा रहा था, तभी दूसरे गुट के लोगों ने गाड़ी रुकवाकर लाठी, तलवारों व धारदार हथियारों हमला बोल दिया। इस खूनी संघर्ष में 10 से अधिक लोग घायल हो गए। सूचना मिलने पर चाखू एएसआई भंवरलाल विश्नोई मय जाब्ता घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। तब तक छह घायलों को बीकानेर व फलोदी ले जाया चुका था।

जहां उपचार के दौरान लक्ष्मणदान पुत्र मोहनदान व हिंगलाज दान को चिकित्सक ने मृतक घोषित कर दिया। अन्य घायलों का इलाज चल रहा है। वही तीन को राजकीय चिकित्सालय फलोदी लेकर गए। जिसमें जगदीशदान व दिनेशदान को गंभीर घायल होने के कारण जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। वही किशनदान का फलोदी राजकीय चिकित्सालय में इलाज चल रहा है। सूचना मिलने पर आला पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंच गए। दो जनों की मौत के बाद गांव में तनावपूर्ण हालात बने हुए है। गांव में अतिरिक्त पुलिस बल तैनात किया गया है।

