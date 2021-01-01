पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण व ई-वोटर कार्ड को लेकर बैठक सिटी रिपोर्टर:चुनाव सरल बनाने के सुझावों पर मंथन, अफसरों से लिया फीडबैक

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
इलेक्शन कमिशन इंडिया के कमिश्नर ने हैंडीक्राफ्ट फैक्ट्री का निरीक्षण किया।

मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी प्रवीण गुप्ता ने संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम और ई-वोटर कार्ड के संबंध में शुक्रवार को बैठक ली। उन्होंने इस संबंध में फीडबैक भी लिया। इलेक्शन कमिशन ऑफ इंडिया के कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार भी मौजूद थे। मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया को बेहतर स्वरूप प्रदान करने और चुनाव प्रक्रिया के सरलीकरण को लेकर सुझावों पर चर्चा की।

उन्होंने ई-वोटर कार्ड के फायदों, आवश्यक सुधार और अधिक प्रभावी एवं प्रचलित बनाने के लिए सुझावों, डेटाबेस सुरक्षा आदि पर मंथन किया। उन्होंने 18 वर्ष की आयु प्राप्त युवाओं को पहचान पत्र की प्राप्ति सुनिश्चित करने के लिए व्यापक प्रयास करने के लिए कहा।

उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मदनलाल नेहरा ने जिले के पंजीकृत मतदाताओं, स्वीप गतिविधियों और निर्वाचन से संबंधित जिले की विभिन्न गतिविधियों के बारे में जानकारी दी। इधर नेत्रहीन विकास संस्थान की सुशीला बोहरा और प्रज्ञा निकेतन छात्रावास की अध्यक्ष डॉ. कुसुम भंडारी ने दिव्यांग जनों व वृद्धजनों के लिए पोस्टर बैलेट के जरिए मतदान की व्यवस्था करने पर मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी का आभार जताया।

हैंडीक्राफ्ट यूनिट का अवलोकन किया
इलेक्शन कमिशन ऑफ इंडिया के कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार ने जोधपुर प्रवास के दौरान जोधपुर के हैंडीक्राफ्ट को देखने की इच्छा जताई। जिला उद्योग केंद्र के संयुक्त निदेशक ने उन्हें हैंडीक्राफ्ट यूनिट का अवलोकन करवाया। उन्होंने बोरानाडा स्थित लटियाल हैंडीक्राफ्ट का अवलोकन कर जोधपुर से निर्यात होने वाले हैंडीक्राफ्ट फर्नीचर देखे। यूनिट के चेयरमैन राधेश्याम रंगा ने उन्हें जोधपुर के हैंडीक्राफ्ट की जानकारी दी। उन्हें बताया कि जोधपुर से तीन दशक पहले शुरू हुआ हैंडीक्राफ्ट एक्सपोर्ट अब 3 हजार करोड़ रुपए तक पहुंच चुका है।

