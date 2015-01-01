पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सर्दियां शुरू होते ही चोर सक्रिय:5 मकानों के ताले तोड़ 30 लाख के जेवर और लाखों की नकदी ले गए

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • शहर के अलग-अलग थाना इलाकों में चोरों ने पिछले 24 घंटों में पांच सूने मकानों के ताले तोड़ कर 30 लाख रुपए की लागत के जेवरात और 5-7 लाख रुपए की नकदी पर हाथ साफ कर लिया।

रातानाडा - बैंक लॉकर की चाबी भी ले गए

रातानाडा पुलिस ने बताया कि इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज के हॉस्टल नंबर 3 के वार्डन सुनील शर्मा पुत्र गोपीकिशन शर्मा ने रिपोर्ट दी।

इनके अनुसार 9 नवंबर को चोरों ने उसके मकान में सेंधमारी करके अलमारी में रखे 5.8 ग्राम के सोने के झुमके, 12.23 ग्राम का ब्रेसलेट, कान के झुमके 7.5 ग्राम, कान के झुमके 5.78 ग्राम, टॉप्स जोड़ी 4.37 ग्राम, सोने की चेन 15 ग्राम, सोने की चूड़ियां चार नग 31.58 ग्राम, सोने के कंगन, कान के झुमके 38.016 ग्राम, सोने के 2 कड़े 50 ग्राम, सोने की चेन 50 ग्राम, सोने की चेन 18.48 ग्राम, सोने की अंगूठी 10.7 ग्राम, सोने की चेन मय लॉकेट 13.53 ग्राम, लेडीज पुखराज नग की सोने की अंगूठी कीमत करीब 40 हजार, लेडीज पन्ना की सोने की अंगूठी करीब 40 हजार, नाके के सोने के कांटे 10 नग, करीब, 35 हजार रुपए की नकदी, जेंट्स घड़ियां 3 नग करीब लागत सात लाख 50 हजार, 60 हजार का आईफोन- 6, सैमसंग स्मार्ट घड़ी 25 हजार, चार्जर व पॉवरबैक, चांदी के कड़े पैर के 2 सेट 45 सौ रुपए, चांदी की पायल 2 सेट 6 हजार रुपए, जेएनवीयू का गोल्ड मेडल 1 नग, एटीएम कार्ड विभिन्न बैंकों के 29 नग, एटीएम, बैंकों के 2 लॉकर की चाबियां भी चुरा ले गए।

बनाड़ - ढाई लाख नकद और 10 लाख के जेवर चोरी
बनाड़ पुलिस ने बताया कि लक्ष्मण नगर बी बालाजी मार्केट के सामने डिगाड़ी निवासी वासुदेव पुत्र महेश कुमार सोनी ने रिपोर्ट दी। बदमाश ताला तोड़कर 2 लाख 75 हजार रुपए नकद, 148 ग्राम सोने के आइटम कीमत साढ़े सात लाख व चांदी के ढाई लाख के जेवर चुरा ले गए।

सूरसागर- - जेवर, कीमती सामान और नकदी ले गए

सूरसागर पुलिस के अनुसार पारीकों की बगीची चांदपोल निवासी पुष्पेंद्र कुमार भट्ट ने पुलिस को बताया कि रात्रि के समय उसके घर के ताले तोड़कर सेंधमारी की गई। बक्से और अलमारी में रखे सोन-चांदी के जेवरात, नकदी और कीमती सामान चुराकर ले गए।

खांडा - फलसा महादेव मंदिर के पास भी सेंधमारी

खांडा फलसा पुलिस के अनुसार चांदपोल के बाहर महादेव मंदिर के पास रहने वाली सुशीला व्यास ने पुलिस को बताया कि चोरों ने उसके घर में सेंधमारी करके सोने चांदी के लाखों के गहने और कीमती सामान चुराकर ले गए।

कुड़ी - जेवर, नकदी सहित 2.80 लाख की चोरी

कुड़ी पुलिस ने बताया कि सेक्टर 1 ए 5 में रहने वाले सोहनलाल पुत्र रघुनाथ प्रसाद ने रिपोर्ट दी। इसमें बताया कि शाम के समय चोर उसके घर में घुसकर अलमारी में रखे सोने चांदी के जेवरात नकदी और कीमती सामान जिनकी कीमत करीबन 2.80 लाख चुरा ले गए।

