पहले कोरोना ने, फिर कोबरा ने डसा:जोधपुर में सामाजिक कार्य कर रहे ब्रिटिश को मलेरिया, डेंगू व कोरोना के बाद कोबरा का दंश

जोधपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उनकी आंखें कमजोर हो गई और चलने में भी कमजोरी महसूस हो रही  हैं
  • महज ग्यारह महीने में मौत से चार बार लड़ गया, हर बार जीत मिली

समस्या का आना बड़ी बात नहीं है, बल्कि उससे लडक़र आगे निकल जाना ही हिम्मत है। अपने घर से सात समंदर दूर रहकर हर बीमारी से लडऩे वाले एक इंसान इन दिनों जोधपुर में जिंदगी व मौत के बीच जंग पर जंग लड़ रहे हैं। ये शख्स हैं ब्रिटेन के इयान जोन्स। जिन्हें हाल ही में एक कोबरा सांप ने डस लिया था। इयान पिछले ग्यारह महीने से जोधपुर में सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता के रूप में गांवों में काम कर रहे हैं। इस दौरान वो उन्हें डेंगू के मच्छर ने घायल किया, फिर मलेरिया के मच्छर ने। पिछले दिनों कोविड-19 की चपेट में आने के बाद इयान ने कामकाज फिर शुरू किया ही था कि कोबरा सांप ने डस लिया। एक बार फिर उन्हें यहां मेडिपल्स अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। इयान का इलाज करने वाले डॉ. अभिषेक तातेड़ ने बताया कि इयान को कुछ दिन पहले ही अस्पताल से छुट्टी दी गई है। इयान को जिस सांप ने कांटा वो कोबरा ही लग रहा है। छुट्टी के वक्त भी उनकी आंखें कमजोर हो गई और चलने में भी कमजोरी महसूस हो रही थी। बड़ी मुश्किल से उन्हें बचाया जा सका। डॉ. तातेड़ बताते हैं कि इयान काफी हिम्मत वाले शख्स है। इयान ने ही बताया था कि पिछले ग्यारह महीने में वो मलेरिया, डेंगू व कोरोना से लड़ चुके हैं। इयान यहां क्राफ्ट्स श्रमिकों के लिए काम कर रहे हैं।

