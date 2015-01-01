पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सावधान हो जाएं! कोचिंग सेंटर और मैरिज गार्डन वाले:बच्चों की जान जोखिम में डालने वाले कोचिंग सेंटर की बिल्डिंग सीज

जोधपुर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भास्कर में एक्सपोज के बाद अब प्रशासन और निगम ने बरती सख्ती
  • कलेक्टर बोले - कहीं भी ऐसा देखें तो कोविड कंट्रोल रूम में 0291-2555560 पर सूचना जरूर दें

काेराेनाकाल में बच्चाें की जान जाेखिम में डालकर काेचिंग चलाने के भास्कर के खुलासे के बाद बड़ी कार्रवाई हुई है। प्रशासन के निर्देश पर नगर निगम दक्षिण की टीम ने मंगलवार को सरदारपुरा स्थित कोचिंग सेंटर की बिल्डिंग सीज कर ली। निगम टीम ने यहां पर नोटिस चस्पा करने के बाद ताले पर सील लगाई है।

भवन मालिक के खिलाफ भी महामारी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई की तैयारी की जा रही हैं। नवजीवन अस्पताल के सामने वाली गली में एसीसी यानी एकेडमी फॉर कॉर्पोरेट कॅरियर किराए पर बिल्डिंग में चल रही थी। भास्कर ने ‘कोचिंग में बच्चों की जान दांव पर, कोरोना दे रहे शिक्षक’ शीर्षक से इसे एक्सपोज किया था। भास्कर की सूचना पर सरदारपुरा पुलिस ने हाथों हाथ ही संचालक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया था।

उसके खिलाफ मामला भी दर्ज किया गया। कलेक्टर इंद्रजीतसिंह ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में रोक के बावजूद इस तरह की गतिविधियां जहां भी संचालित होगी, उनके खिलाफ सीधे ही कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शादियों के सीजन में भी नियम की पालना नहीं करने वाले आयोजक और भवन मालिक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई होगी। इसके लिए फ्लाइंग स्क्वायड के साथ पुलिस और टीमें नजर रखेंगी। इस बारे में किसी तरह की कोई सूचना होने पर कोविड कंट्रोल रूम 0291-2555560 में सीधे ही जानकारी दी जा सकती है।

सावधान हो जाएं! कोचिंग सेंटर और मैरिज गार्डन वाले
जोधपुर में शादियों के सीजन में जमकर आयोजन होने जा रहे हैं। खासकर बुधवार को बड़ा सावा होने से विवाह ज्यादा होने वाले है। शादी के आयोजन के लिए दोनों ही पक्षों के अधिकतम 100 मेहमानों के साथ वीडियोग्राफी को अनिवार्य किया गया है। साथ ही इसकी अनुमति लेनी जरूरी है। अब सरकारी मशीनरी ऐसी शादियों पर सीधे ही कार्रवाई करेगी, जहां अनुमति से ज्यादा मेहमान हैं अनुमति भी नहीं ली गई। ऐसे में आयोजक के खिलाफ महामारी एक्ट में कार्रवाई होगी।

इसके साथ ही भवन मालिक के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई होगी। साथ ही भवन को सीज किया जाएगा। दूसरी ओर चोरी छिपे कोचिंग सेंटर चलाने वालों के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसके लिए प्रशासन ने लोगों से ऐसी गतिविधियां संचालित होने की जानकारी कोविड कंट्रोल रूम को देने के लिए कहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें