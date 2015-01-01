पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में राहत:एप, वेबपोर्टल या टोल फ्री नंबर पर कॉल से बैंक के सर्विस प्रोवाइडर से मंगवा सकेंगे 10 हजार तक कैश

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • एसबीआई की डोर स्टेप बैंकिंग सर्विस
  • कैश जमा कराने सहित जीवन प्रमाण पत्र इनकम टैक्स-जीएसटी चालान जैसी कई अन्य सुविधाएं भी उपलब्ध

कोरोनाकाल में बैंक में जाकर कैश जमा कराने या निकलवाने की बात सोचते ही हर किसी के माथे पर चिंता की लकीरें दिखाई देने लगती हैं। केंद्र सरकार के निर्देश पर स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए इस चिंता को खत्म करते हुए ‘डोर स्टेप बैंकिंग’ सेवाएं शुरू की हैं। इसमें कैश डिपोजिट-विड्राॅल के साथ-साथ कई अन्य सेवाएं महज 75 रुपए (जीएसटी अतिरिक्त) के सर्विस चार्ज पर ले सकते हैं।

एसबीआई डीजीएम सुजीत कुमार के अनुसार कोविड-19 के बढ़ते संक्रमण के बीच ग्राहकों खासकर बुजुर्गों की सुरक्षा के लिए ये सेवाएं शुरू की हैं। बुजुर्ग पेंशनर्स के लिए जीवन प्रमाण पत्र की सेवा भी डोर स्टेप बैंकिंग के जरिए उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। इस स्कीम के तहत सेविंग अकाउंट वाले ग्राहकों को पिकअप सर्विसेज के तहत उनके घर से क्लियरिंग के लिए चेक, चेकबुक मांग पर्ची, इनकम टैक्स/जीएसटी चालान व चेक/ या सरकारी चालान इत्यादि कलेक्ट करके कस्टमर की बैंक ब्रांच तक पहुंचाने की सेवा मिलेगी।

इसी तरह, डिलीवरी सर्विसेज में अकाउंट स्टेटमेंट, टर्म डिपोजिट एडवाइस, टीडीएस व फॉर्म-16 सर्टिफिकेट इश्यू, प्री-पैड इंस्ट्रूमेंट, गिफ्ट कार्ड, डिमांड ड्राफ्ट, पे-ऑर्डर्स इत्यादि ग्राहक की बैंक शाखा से कलेक्ट करके उनके घर तक पहुंचाने की सेवाएं ली जा सकती हैं।

ये बैंकिंग सेवाएं पूरी तरह से केवाईसी अनुरूप खाताधारकों के लिए उपलब्ध है, जिनके पास बैंक के रजिस्टर्ड एक वैध मोबाइल नंबर हैं और जो एसबीआई की होम ब्रांच से 5 किमी के दायरे में रहते हैं। हालांकि, जॉइंट अकाउंट, बच्चों के खाते, नॉन पर्सनल अकाउंट, एनआरआई अकाउंट व अशिक्षित ग्राहकों को ये सुविधा नहीं मिलेगी।
इस तरह ले सकते हैं डोर-स्टेप बैंकिंग सुविधा
एसबीआई रीजन-1 के एजीएम टीएस गहलोत के अनुसार डोर स्टेप बैंकिंग से जुड़ी किसी भी तरह की सेवा के पिकअप या डिलीवरी सर्विस के लिए एसबीआई की ओर से सर्विस प्रोवाइडर इंटिग्रा माइक्रोसिस्टम प्रा.लि. के मोबाइल एप ‘PSB-DSB’, वेब पोर्टल https://dsb.imfast.co.in/ doorstep/login या टोल फ्री नंबर 18001213721 के माध्यम से उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। मोबाइल एप या पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाकर ग्राहक अपने लिए वांछित सेवा की रिक्वेस्ट इसी के माध्यम से भेज सकेंगे। कैश पिकअप या डिलीवरी के लिए न्यूनतम एक हजार रुपए से 10 हजार रुपए प्रति रिक्वेस्ट उपलब्ध होगी।

