कार्रवाई:जीएसटी चोरी मामलों का मास्टरमाइंड सीए गौरव खुद कोर्ट का फर्जी आदेश तैयार कराने के आरोप में अरेस्ट हुआ

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वही आरोप अपने खिलाफ केस कराने वालों पर डाले, इस्तगासे से करवाई एफआईआर
  • अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता की शिकायत पर दिसंबर में दर्ज किया गया था प्रतापनगर थाने में नया प्रकरण

करोड़ों रुपए की जीएसटी चोरी और क्लाइंट्स के दस्तावेजों से फर्जी रजिस्ट्रेशन करने के करीब एक दर्जन मामलों का मास्टरमाइंड चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट गौरव माहेश्वरी कई मामलों में गिरफ्तार हो चुका है, लेकिन उसकी कारस्तानियों पर अंकुश नहीं लग रहा है। ऐसे शातिर के खिलाफ अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता ने प्रतापनगर थाने में केस दर्ज कराया था, जिसमें कोर्ट का कूटरचित आदेश तैयार करवा थाने में देने के आरोप थे।

पुलिस ने जांच के बाद उस केस में भी शातिर सीए गौरव को अरेस्ट कर जेल भेज दिया। जेल में बंद होने के बाद भी अब शातिर ने इस केस में खुद पर लगे आरोप अपने उन विरोधियों पर लगाते हुए केस दर्ज कराया है, जिन्होंने उसके खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी व जालसाजी के केस दर्ज कराए थे।

प्रतापनगर थानाधिकारी अमित सिहाग ने बताया कि कोर्ट से मिले इस्तगासे के आधार पर शंकर नगर निवासी गौरव माहेश्वरी पुत्र संपतलाल की ओर से केस दर्ज किया गया। इसमें सीए गौरव की ओर से बताया गया कि उसके खिलाफ कुछ लोगों ने बदनीयत से अलग-अलग थानों में केस दर्ज कराए थे। इसमें कुछ एफआईआर में परिवादी को जमानत का लाभ दिया गया व अन्य में राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट द्वारा पुलिस के समक्ष समर्पण के आदेश दिए गए थे।

इसी क्रम में प्रतापनगर थाने में दर्ज एफआईआर संख्या 51 के क्रम में पुलिस ने परिवादी को रिमांड पर लिया। उस दौरान परिवादी के समक्ष एक दस्तावेज पेश किया गया, जिसमें राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट द्वारा आदेश 13 अक्टूबर 2020 अंकित था, उसमें परिवादी के समर्पण के आदेश को स्थगित किए जाने का भी निर्देश दिया गया था। इसे देखकर परिवादी अचंभित हो गया, क्योंकि परिवादी या रिश्तेदार ने कभी भी इस प्रकार का कोई आदेश हाईकोर्ट से प्राप्त नहीं किया। ये आदेश किसी दुश्मन ने थाने में पेश किया होगा?

केस दर्ज कराने वाले सभी लोगों पर संदेह
गौरव के इस्तगासे के अनुसार उसके साढू पंकज काबरा, अन्य व्यक्ति झूमरलाल भाटी, दीपक देवड़ा, रवि परिहार, कपिल भाटी, जयप्रकाश, महेंद्र सैन, प्रकाश अरोड़ा, जितेंद्र पंवार व पूजा पंकज काबरा या अन्य व्यक्तियों में से किसी ने वो फर्जी व कूटरचित आदेश को असल रूप में प्रयोग करते हुए प्रतापनगर थाने में प्रस्तुत किया। पंकज काबरा द्वारा गौरव को सोशल मीडिया के जरिए फंसाने की धमकी भी दी गई। जितेंद्र पंवार ने भी गौरव के पिता की दुकान पर तोड़फोड़ की और परिवादी को जान से मारने की धमकियां दीं।

हकीकत; एएजी ने हाईकोर्ट से पुष्टि करने के बाद कूटरचित आदेश करवाने वाले गौरव पर दर्ज कराई थी एफआईआर
दरअसल, अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता फरजंद अली की ओर से पुलिस आयुक्त को एक शिकायत भेजी गई थी। इसमें एएजी ने बताया कि पुलिस से उन्हें जानकारी मिली कि प्रतापनगर थाने में गौरव के खिलाफ दर्ज प्रकरण संख्या 51/2020 में किसी व्यक्ति ने राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट का एक आदेश दिया, जिसमें माहेश्वरी को फायदा होने के तथ्य अंकित थे। एएजी ने हाईकोर्ट प्रशासन से उस आदेश के संबंध में पता लगाया तो सामने आया कि उसमें अंकित अधिकांश तथ्य फर्जी थे।

यहां तक कि न्यायाधीश के नाम व तारीख तक गलत थी, यानी किसी ने कूटरचित आदेश तैयार कर माहेश्वरी को फायदा पहुंचाने की कोशिश की। पुलिस कमिश्नर के आदेश पर प्रतापनगर पुलिस ने 15 दिसंबर को इस संबंध में केस दर्ज किया और पड़ताल के बाद 25 दिसंबर को शातिर सीए गौरव को अरेस्ट कर रिमांड पर लिया था। पुलिस के अनुसार आपराधिक प्रवृति वाले इस चार्टर्ड अकाउंटेंट ने ही वो कूटरचित आदेश तैयार कराया था और उसी आरोप में इसे अरेस्ट किया गया था। फिलहाल वह न्यायिक अभिरक्षा में है।

