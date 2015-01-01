पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:महिला को संस्कारों की जननी बता राष्ट्र उत्थान के लिए किया आह्वान

ओसियांएक घंटा पहले
  • ओसियां में महिला सशक्तिकरण और महिलाओं में डिजिटल साक्षरता एवं जागरूकता विषय पर सेमीनार कम वेबिनार का आयोजन

सॉफ्टटेक मल्टी सर्विस व आरकेसीएल सर्विस राजस्थान सरकार द्वारा अधिकृत सूचना एवं प्रौघोगिकी विभाग राजस्थान सरकार जयपुर एवं सॉफ्टटेक एज्युकेशन सोसायटी की परियोजना सॉफ्टटेक सिद्धि समृद्धि परियोजना के तत्वाधान में सोमवार को स्थानीय कस्बे में महिला सशक्तिकरण व महिलाओं में डिजिटल साक्षरता एवं जागरूकता विषय पर सेमीनार कम वेबिनार का आयोजन किया गया।

राज्य सरकार द्वारा संचालित इंदिरा महिला शक्ति प्रशिक्षण व कौशल संवर्धन योजना की 21 पुस्तकों का निशुल्क वितरण तथा पूर्व में प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त महिलाओं को प्रमाण पत्र वितरण किया गया। कार्यक्रम की मुख्य अतिथि ग्राम पंचायत ओसियां की सरपंच संतोष कंवर ने बताया कि उनका संकल्प हैं कि महिलाओं के लिए कार्य करूं।

उनका भी सपना हैं कि जिस प्रकार एक महिला सरपंच बनकर पूरे गांव की आशाओं का साकार कर सकती हैं उसी प्रकार माताएं व बहनें भी अपने उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए संस्था द्वारा दिए जा रहे प्रशिक्षण व जागृति कार्यक्रमों का हिस्सा बनकर अपना व अपने परिवार एवं समाज का नाम रोशन करें।

विशिष्ठ अतिथि बीडीओ महेश चौधरी ने टैली कार्यक्रम में प्रशिक्षण ले रही 10 महिलाओं को पुस्तक वितरण करते हुए कहा कि आप भी परिवार, समाज एवं राष्ट्र की उन्नति में मुख्य भूमिका के रूप में कार्य कर सकती हो। कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए गायत्री परिवार के सचिव विक्रम सिंह चौधरी ने महिला को संस्कारों की जननी बताते हुए राष्ट्र उत्थान के लिए आह्वान किया।

इस अवसर पर ब्लाक सामाजिक एवं न्याय अधिकारिता विभाग के सहायक उप निदेशक सुकनाराम फिड़ोदा ने भी विभाग की योजनाओं के बारे में जानकारी दी। प्रिंसिपल जयप्रकाश विश्नोई ने भी विचार रखे। इस अवसर पर आरकेसीएल के प्रोग्राम हैड अभय कुमार व कार्यक्रम संयोजक सांगीदान पालीवाल ने भी संबोधित किया।

कार्यक्रम का संचालन संस्था कोषाध्यक्ष आसुराम जाणी ने किया। इस अवसर पर कंचन कंवर, सोनू चांडक, मीना पालीवाल, भंवरसिंह भाटी, राजेंद्र सिंह चैधरी, श्रवणराम जाणी, पप्पूराम थोब, जितेन्द्र सिंह आउ, कोमल सोनी, सुखी शर्मा, रेखा वैष्णव, इंदू मेघवाल, कौशल्या आदि ने भी अनुभव सांझा किए। इस दौरान 50 अधिक महिलाओं की उपस्थिति में कोविड की गाइड लाइन को ध्यान में रखते हुए सेमीनार का आयोजन किया गया। अंत में संस्था अध्यक्ष मोतीलाल सोनी द्वारा सभी आभार व्यक्त किया।

