पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

धर्म:धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने का मामला दर्ज, दूसरी ओर झूठे मुकदमों के विरोध में कई संगठनों का प्रदर्शन

पीपाड़ शहर22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बिना तथ्यों को आधार बनाकर एफआईआर दर्ज करवाने को लेकर विभिन्न संगठनों के कार्यकर्ताओं ने मंगलवार को विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। साथ ही उपखंड अधिकारी व थानाधिकारी के नाम ज्ञापन सौंपाया। विश्व हिंदू परिषद,अखिल भारतीय विश्नोई सभा, अखिल भारतीय जीव रक्षा विश्नोई सभा के तत्वावधान में बेवजह व गलत तरीकों से दर्ज करवाये मुकदमों के विरुद्ध में रैली निकाली।

थानाधिकारी बाबूलाल राणा को ज्ञापन सौंपा। प्रदेश उपाध्यक्ष फरसाराम विश्नोई ने बताया कि कुछ लोग संगठन बनाकर योजनाबद्ध तरीके सामाजिक सद्भावना ,समरसता व सौहार्द को बिगाड़ने को लेकर निर्दोष लोगों के विरुद्ध मुकदमे दर्ज करवा रहे हैं। वर्तमान में ओमप्रकाश विश्नोई के खिलाफ भ्रामक जानकारी के आधार पर झूठी शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। निष्पक्ष कार्रवाई नहीं होने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी दी।

ज्ञापन देने के दौरान विश्व हिन्दू परिषद नगराध्यक्ष हरिशंकर,तिलवासनी महंत नर्सिंग दास, जीव रक्षा विश्नोई सभा के उपाध्यक्ष लक्ष्मण चिरढानी, कूड़ सरपंच मनोहर, चोढा सरपंच रामचंद्र , भीयाराम सियाग, चरण जाणी, बिलाड़ा तहसील अध्यक्ष फरसाराम भादू, प्रदेश मीडिया प्रभारी सुरेश लोल, महेंद्र लोल,रामकिशोर टाक,माही टाक, राकेश गौड़ सहित सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। थानाधिकारी बाबूलाल राणा ने बताया कि पूरे प्रकरण की निष्पक्ष जांच की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें