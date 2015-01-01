पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जोधपुर में दो ट्रेनों का समय बदला:जोधपुर-हावड़ा और बीकानेर हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेनों के समय में हुआ बदलाव

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
रेलवे प्रशासन ने जोधपुर-हावड़ा व बीकानेर हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेनों के समय में बदलाव किया है। जोधपुर मण्डल प्रवक्ता गोपाल शर्मा के अनुसार गाड़ी संख्या 02386 जोधपुर-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल (सप्ताह में 4 दिन) के समय में 9 नवम्बर से परिवर्तन करने का निर्णय लिया है। इसी प्रकार गाड़ी संख्या 02388 बीकानेर-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल (सप्ताह में 3 दिन) के समय में 11 नवम्बर से परिवर्तन करने का निर्णय किया है।

गाड़ी संख्या 02386 जोधपुर-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल जोधपुर से रात 11.10 बजे रवाना होकर मेड़ता रोड स्टेशन से मध्यरात्रि 12.28 बजे, डेगाना रात 1.24 बजे, मकराना रात 2.20 बजे, कुचामन सिटी रात 2.36 बजे, नावा सिटी रात 2.55 बजे होते हुए जयपुर सुबह 4.50 बजे पहुंचेगी। जयपुर से सुबह 5 बजे रवाना होकर आगरा फोर्ट 8.30 बजे, कानपुर दोपहर 1.05 बजे, प्रयागराज दोपहर 3.45 बजे, गया रात 9.10 बजे होते हुए हावड़ा अलसुबह 4.55 बजे पहुंचेगी।

गाड़ी संख्या 02388 बीकानेर-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल बीकानेर से रात 9.40 बजे रवाना होकर देशनोक रात 10.05 बजे, नोखा रात 10.31 बजे, नागौर रात 11.08 बजे, मेड़ता रोड स्टेशन से मध्यरात्रि 12.04 बजे पहुंचकर 12.09 रवाना होगी तथा आगे के स्टेशनों पर 02386 जोधपुर-हावड़ा सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल के समयानुसार ही चलेगी।

