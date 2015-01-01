पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रिश्वत का मामला:एनडीपीएस मामले में झूठा फंसाने का आरोप, कोर्ट ने केस डायरी मंगाई

जोधपुर31 मिनट पहले
गंगानगर जिले के जवाहर नगर पुलिस थाने के कांस्टेबल को 10 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत के मामले में गिरफ्तार करवाने वाले परिवादी हरदीप ने खुद को एनडीपीएस मामले में झूठा फंसाने का आरोप लगाया है। उसके खिलाफ दर्ज एफआईआर को निरस्त करने के लिए हाईकोर्ट में सीआरपीसी की धारा 482 के तहत याचिका दायर की है।

जस्टिस मनोज कुमार गर्ग ने याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए केस डायरी को तलब किया है।परिवादी हरदीप ने कि गंगानगर जिले के जवाहर नगर पुलिस थाना के कांस्टेबल को 10 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत देते रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार करवाया था। उस प्रकरण में थानाधिकारी राजेश कुमार सियाग अभी भी फरार है। परिवादी का कहना था कि उसे एनडीपीएस के झूठे मामले में फंसाया जा रहा है तथा पुलिस द्वारा 16 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत पहले ही ली जा चुकी है एवं 10 लाख रुपए की मांग की जा रही है। जवाहर नगर थानेे में दर्ज एफआईआर निरस्त करने के लिए याचिका दायर की है। इस एफआईआर में स्पष्ट आरोपी भी नहीं है तथा इसमें कहीं भी उसका नाम भी नहीं है, लेकिन पुलिस द्वारा झूठा फंसाने के आशय से तोड़-मरोड़ कर साक्ष्य इकट्ठे किए गए।

