नगर निगम चुनाव 2020:पार्टी के खिलाफ चुनाव लड़ने वाले बागियों-निर्दलीयों को शहर ने नकारा, 320 मैदान में थे, 16 ही जीते

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  •

शहर में पहली बार हुए दो निगम के चुनाव में कांग्रेस-भाजपा में टिकट वितरण काे लेकर नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं ने बतौर निर्दलीय व बागी होकर ताल ठोंकी और चुनाव भी लड़ा, लेकिन मतदाताओं ने इन्हें पूरी तरह नकार दिया। नाम वापसी के दिन तक 160 वार्डों के लिए कुल 608 प्रत्याशी मैदान में रहे।

इसमें से 80 से ज्यादा ऐसे बागी व निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी थे, जिनके कारण मुकाबला त्रिकोणीय माना जा रहा था, जिसमें से 55 बागी व निर्दलीयों ने भाजपा व कांग्रेस के अधिकृत प्रत्याशियों की नींद खराब कर रखी थी, लेकिन मतदाताओं ने दोनों निगम में चुनाव लड़ने वाले ऐसे बागियों में से सिर्फ 16 को ही चुना।

नामांकन के बाद राजनीतिक हलकों में निर्दलीय व बागी प्रत्याशियों के ज्यादा संख्या में जीतने और बोर्ड बनाने में उनकी अहम भूमिका रहने की चर्चा थी, लेकिन मतगणना के बाद ऐसी सभी चर्चाओं पर विराम लग गया। पूर्व महापौर व दक्षिण के संयोजक घनश्याम ओझा ने बताया कि वोटिंग प्रतिशत कम होने के बावजूद भाजपा ने बोर्ड बनाया है। कांग्रेस उत्तर में परिसीमन में किए गए जोड़ तोड़ से बोर्ड जीती हैै।

दक्षिण में 10 पूर्व पार्षद जीते
दक्षिण में इस बार 10 पूर्व पार्षद भी जीत गए। इनमें से 3 को छोड़ 7 पार्षद पिछले बोर्ड में भी थे। कांग्रेस के रामसिंह सांजू व भाजपा की भंवर कंवर चौथी बार जीतीं तो भाजपा के प्रदीप बेनीवाल, अमरलाल वर्गी, कांग्रेस के गणपतसिंह चौहान व आईदानराम तीसरी बार निगम में पहुंचे। भाजपा की इंद्रा राजपुरोहित, रेंवतसिंह इंदा, पायल जानयानी व मंजू देवी आैर कांग्रेस के योगेश गहलोत दूसरी बार जीत हासिल की।

उत्तर में 12 पूर्व पार्षद फिर जीते
उत्तर निगम में 12 पूर्व पार्षद फिर से जीत कर निगम पहुंचे। इनमें से नाै पिछले बोर्ड में भी थे। भाजपा के लीलाधर मेघवाल और कांग्रेस के सुनील व्यास व अब्दुल करीम जोनी ने चौथी बार जीत हासिल की। कांग्रेस के शहाबुद्दीन खान, विजय पुरी और भाजपा के सुरेश जोशी छोटसा तीसरी बार जीते। निसार अहमद, लक्ष्मीनारायण सोलंकी, डॉ. संगीता सोलंकी, मयंक देवड़ा, श्यामा देवी व जाफरान दूसरी बार जीते।

कांग्रेस इज्जत बचाओ अभियान में सफल हुई: शेखावत
केंद्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत ने कहा कि इन परिणामों को देख कर यह साफ है कि कांग्रेस केवल इज्जत बचाओ अभियान में सफल हुई है। इसी इज्जत बचाओ अभियान को लेकर प्रदेश सरकार ने जयपुर, जोधपुर और कोटा नगर निगमों के दो टुकड़े किए थे। यदि तीनों शहरों में पहले की भांति एक ही नगर निगम होता और उसी व्यवस्था में चुनाव कराए जाते तो सरकार को मुंह की खानी पड़ती। जोधपुर की जनता ने चुनावों में अच्छा फैसला किया है, इसके लिए कोटि-कोटि आभार।

