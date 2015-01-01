पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डॉक्टर के साथ ठगी:पेटीएम व क्रेडिट कार्ड की अवधि खत्म होने का झांसा देकर खातों से हजारों रुपए निकाल लिए

जोधपुर31 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • शातिर ने कई किश्तों में निकाले हजारों रुपए

शहर के एक डॉक्टर को किसी शातिर ने पेटीएम व क्रेडिट कार्ड की अवधि खत्म होने का झांसा देकर खातों से हजारों की रकम साफ कर दी। पुलिस प्राथमिकी में खाते से निकाली गई रकम का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है। लेकिन माना जाता है कि हजारों रुपए की निकासी हुई है। कई किश्तों में रुपए निकाले गए।

शास्त्रीनगर पुलिस ने बताया कि रेजीडेंसी रोड आई महाराजा हरीसिंह कॉलोनी में रहने वाले डॉक्टर कुमार राजीव पुत्र हरिप्रसाद की तरफ से यह रिपोर्ट दी गई। इसमें बताया कि 9 दिसम्बर को उनके पास किसी शख्स का फोन आया और खुद को पेटीएम का प्रतिनिधि बताया। फिर कहा कि उनकी पेटीएम एवं क्रेडिट कार्ड की लिमिट खत्म होने वाली और ट्रांजेक्शन रूक जाएगा। इसको चालू रखने के लिए केवाइसी अपडेट करवानी पड़ेगी। तब झांसे में आए डॉक्टर उसने एक लिंक भेजा और ओटीपी नंबर आदि मांग लिए। फिर खातों से रकम निकाली शुरू कर दी। बाद में कहा कि रुपए उनके खातों में फिर से ट्रांसफर हो जाएंगे। अगले दिन यानी 10 दिसम्बर को एक महिला का कॉल आया कि उनके पेटीएम से रूपए निकाले गए है। तब उन्हें अहसास हुआ कि उनके साथ ठगी हुई है। अब शास्त्रीनगर पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी में केस दर्ज कर तफ्तीश आरंभ की है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में खाते से निकाली गई रकम का खुलासा नहीं किया गया है।

