विरोध में बाजार बंद:रात में दुकान बंद कर घर जा रहे व्यापारी भाइयों की आंखों में मिर्ची डालकर लूट का प्रयास

बालेसर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कस्बे में बुधवार रात दो किराणा व्यापारी भाई दुकान बंद करके घर जा रहे थे कि रास्ते में दो तीन जनों ने आंखो में मिर्ची डालकर रुपए लूटने का प्रयास किया। व्यापारी की सजगता से बदमाश लूटने में नाकाम रहे। गुरुवार को व्यापारियों ने बाजार बंद कर रोष जताया। पुलिस ने एक आरोपी को दस्तयाब किया और बाकी के भी जल्द पकड़ने के आश्वासन पर व्यापारी शांत हुए।

जानकारी के अनुसार महेन्द्र स्टोर संचालक दौलतराज जैन भाई महेन्द्र जैन रात के लगभग 10 बजे वे अपनी दुकान बंद करके बाइक से घर जा रहे थे। घर के पास ही गली में जैन मंदिर क्षेत्र में चार पांच जने एकाएक बाइक के आगे आ गए। बाइक धीरे की तो एक जने ने मिर्ची का पाउडर डाल दिया। व्यापारियों ने तुरंत भांपते हुए गाड़ी तेज भगा ली। जोर से आवाज लगाई तो लुटेरे भाग निकले।

पीछे बैठे भाई ने एक बदमाश को पहचाना

व्यापारी दौतलराज ने पुलिस को बताया कि झाड़ियों से भोमसिंह पुत्र जबरसिंह सहित चार पांच जने आए थे। मिर्ची डालने के बाद भी उन्होंने गाड़ी नहीं रोकी। गुरुवार सुबह व्यापारी बस स्टैंड पर एकत्र हो गए। बालेसर में इस प्रकार की घटनाओं पर रोष जताया। उन्होंने नशेड़ियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने, रात्रिकालीन गश्त बढ़ाने, होमगार्ड लगाने, सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने की मांग की। थाना प्रभारी दीपसिंह भाटी ने सभी को आश्वस्त किया।

इस पर तीन घंटे बाद 11 बजे बाजार खोले। इस मौके सरपंच रेवंतराम सांखला , मदनलाल जैन, मोतीलाल जैन, पूर्व प.सदस्य सवाईसिंह इंदा, उगमराज जैन,पूर्व रक्षा वैज्ञानिक जबरसिंह इंदा,घनश्याम सोनी, कैलाशचंद सोनी,माणकराम खियोणी,महावीर जैन,अधिवक्ता लादूसिंह इंदा, अशोक कुमार जैन, रमेश कुमार जैन,कमल जैन, मोहनलाल सोनी,जबराराम कुमावत, मगराज माली,मीठालाल जैन,भाणू प्रजापत, सहित कई व्यापारी मौजूद थे।

