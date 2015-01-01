पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:बादल छंटे, रात का पारा 4 डिग्री गिरकर 13.5 डिग्री पहुंचा, लुढ़कन जारी रहेगी

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • दिन में खिली धूप की वजह से पारा 27.8 डिग्री पर स्थिर

जोधपुर में शुक्रवार को हुए मौसम में बदलाव के बाद तापमान में गिरावट का दौर शुरू हो गया है। हालांकि शनिवार को शहर में मौसम साफ रहा, लेकिन शहर के तापमान में अलसुबह से ही गिरावट शुरू हो गई थी। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार शहर में अब तापमान में गिरावट का दौर शुरू हो जाएगा। मौसम में यह बदलाव अरब सागर में बने एक डिप्रेशन व पश्चिम से चली रही हवाओं की वजह से हुआ। शहर में अलसुबह से ही बादलों की आवाजाही रुक गई थी, लेकिन शहर में हल्की धुंध थी। ठंडी हवाएं चलने की वजह से शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान करीब 4 डिग्री सेल्सियस की गिरावट के साथ 13.5 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। दिन निकला तो धूप निकलने लगी और सर्दी से राहत मिलने लगी। दोपहर में भी खिली धूप निकली तो शहर का अधिकतम तापमान मामूली बढ़ोतरी के साथ 27.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस पहुंच गया। ज्ञात रहे कि देश के पश्चिमी हिस्सों में हवाएं पश्चिमी व दक्षिणी चल रही थीं। अरब सागर में एक डिप्रेशन बना हुआ है, जिसकी वजह से गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, मध्यप्रदेश, राजस्थान व उत्तरप्रदेश की तरफ हवाओं के साथ बादल व नमी पहुंची, जिसकी वजह से शुक्रवार देर रात तक कई जगहों पर तेज बारिश भी हुई। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार दक्षिणी हवाएं गर्म हैं तथा उनके साथ नमी आ रही थीं।

वहीं पश्चिमी हवाएं सूखी व ठंडी थीं। इन दोनों हवाएं गुजरात, मध्यप्रदेश व राजस्थान में मिल रही थी। इस तरह की स्थितियों में यहां कन्वर्जन जोन बना। जिससे यहां बादल व नमी एकत्र होने लगी और शहर में कई स्थानों पर बारिश व बौछारें गिरीं। लेकिन शनिवार से स्थिति बदली और बादलों की आवाजाही कम हो गई। वहीं अब तापमान में गिरावट का दौर शुरू होने की संभावना है। ठिठुरन भी बढ़ेगी।

