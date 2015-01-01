पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोनाकाल में चिकित्सा में राहत भरी खबर:एमडीएम में अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस 4 वार्डों का सीएम आज वीसी से लोकार्पण कर जनता को समर्पित करेंगे

जोधपुर8 मिनट पहले
  • गंभीर मरीजों के इलाज में होगी आसानी

एमडीएम अस्पताल में बुधवार को चार वार्डों का मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए लोकार्पण करेंगे। इनमें अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस कैंसर वार्ड, दो ऑर्थोपेडिक माॅड्यूलर ऑपरेशन थिएटर और अन्य गंभीर बीमारियों से ग्रसित मरीजों के लिए एक्यूट केयर वार्ड नवीनीकरण के बाद संभाग की जनता के लिए खोल दिया जाएगा।

इन वार्डों का नवीनीकरण फर्म जीआर इन्फ्रा प्रोजेक्ट्स लिमिटेड एंड सनसिटी ग्रुप ऑफ इंडस्ट्रीज की ओर से संस्थापक गुमानीराम अग्रवाल एवं मोहनीदेवी अग्रवाल की स्मृति में सामाजिक सरोकारों के तहत किया गया। निर्माण एवं नवीनीकरण कार्य को बुधवार दोपहर 12 बजे मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत, केंद्रीय मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत, चिकित्सा मंत्री डाॅ. रघु शर्मा, तकनीकी एवं संस्कृत शिक्षा राज्य मंत्री डाॅ. सुभाष गर्ग एवं स्थानीय विधायक मनीषा पंवार वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से जनता को समर्पित करेंगे।
एमडीएमएच में 35 बेड की क्षमता वाले अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस कैंसर वार्ड का निर्माण जरूरतों को ध्यान में रखकर किया गया है। गौरतलब है कि एमडीएमएच में कैंसर रोगियों के लिए 15 बेड का एक वार्ड पूर्व में ही उपलब्ध है। इसकी जर्जर अवस्था को देखते हुए रोटरी क्लब ऑफ जोधपुर इन्फिनिटी से जुड़े उद्यमियों ने गोद लेकर इसका पुनरुद्धार कराया है। जीआर इन्फ्रा की ओर से वार्ड के बन जाने से यहां की क्षमता बढ़कर अब 50 बेड हो गई है।
माॅड्यूलर ओटी और एक्यूट केयर वार्ड से जल्द होगी रिकवरी
जीआर मेमोरियल वेलफेयर ट्रस्ट की ओर से आने वाले वर्षों की जरूरत को ध्यान में रखते हुए जीआर मेमोरियल माॅड्यूलर ओटी यूनिट 1 एवं यूनिट 2 का निर्माण कराने के साथ इन्हें अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से लैस किया गया है। इससे मरीजों के सभी ऑपरेशन पूर्णतया कीटाणुरहित वातावरण में किए जाने संभव होंगे, वहीं संक्रमण का खतरा भी बहुत कम होगा।

