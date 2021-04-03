पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डिजिटल विवि पर पत्रबाजी का दंगल:सीएम का शेखावत को पत्र- डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी हमने ही मांगी थी, जुलाई में वित्त आयोग को भेजा था प्रस्ताव

डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी की घोषणा के बाद अब प्रदेश के दो दिग्गजों में पत्रबाजी का दंगल शुरू हुआ है।
  • 1 फरवरी/ शेखावत टू सीएम- डिजिटल विवि जोधपुर में लाने केंद्र को शीघ्र भेजें प्रस्ताव

बजट में प्रदेश को डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी की घोषणा के बाद अब प्रदेश के दो दिग्गजों में पत्रबाजी का दंगल शुरू हुआ है। केंद्रीय जलशक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्रसिंह शेखावत व मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने आपस में पत्र भेजे हैं। शेखावत ने बजट के दिन ही सीएम को पत्र लिख यूनिवर्सिटी जोधपुर में ही स्थापित करवाने का प्रस्ताव केंद्र को भेजने का अनुरोध किया था।

सीएम ने गुरुवार को जवाबी पत्र में लिखा कि - राज्य सरकार ने जुलाई 2020 में ही 15वें केंद्रीय वित्त आयोग से प्रदेश के लिए डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी मांगी थी। इसके साथ ही 4 अन्य प्रोजेक्ट भी मांगे थे। डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी की घोषणा की औपचारिक सूचना अब तक राज्य सरकार को नहीं मिली है। गहलोत ने शेखावत से वित्त आयोग को भेजे गए प्रस्तावों की सक्षम स्वीकृति दिलाने में सहयोग करने का अनुरोध भी किया।

सीएम vs शेखावत

1 फरवरी. शेखावत का सीएम को पत्र, जोधपुर में स्थापना का प्रस्ताव जल्दी भिजवाएं
वित्त आयोग ने राज्य को दिए जा रहे विशिष्ट अनुदान में डिजिटल विवि घोषित कर 400 करोड़ बजट प्रावधान किया है। जैसे आपके सीएम रहते जोधपुर में एनएलयू, आईआईटी आदि स्थापित हुए, वैसे जोधपुर में डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी आती है तो शिक्षा का नया आयाम होगा। सीएम आग्रह पर विचार कर यूनिवर्सिटी की जोधपुर में स्थापना का प्रस्ताव शीघ्र भिजवाएं।

4 फरवरी. सीएम का शेखावत को पत्र , आप स्वीकृति प्राप्त करने में सहयोग देवें
सरकार ने ही 08 जुलाई को केंद्रीय वित्त आयोग को प्रदेश में 496.34 करोड़ लागत से यूनिवर्सिटी की स्थापना का प्रस्ताव भेजा था। राज्य सरकार ने विवि सहित पांच प्रोजेक्ट चिह्नित करके केंद्रीय वित्त आयोग से विशेष ग्रांट मांगी थी। प्रदेश में डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी की घोषणा किए जाने की औपचारिक सूचना प्राप्त नहीं हुई है। स्वीकृति प्राप्त करने के लिए सहयोग प्रदान करें।

भास्कर नॉलेज; देश की दूसरी डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी होगी, कैंपस नहीं सिर्फ सेंटर होगा
सरकार द्वारा स्थापित एकमात्र डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी मुंबई में है। राजस्थान की डिजिटल यूनिवर्सिटी देश की दूसरी होगी। इस वर्चुअल यूनिवर्सिटी का कैंपस नहीं सिर्फ एक सेंटर होगा। यहां से पूरे देश के एक्सपर्ट व छात्रों को जोड़ा जा सकेगा। पूरा सिस्टम ऑनलाइन होगा।

  • एजुकेशन: प्राइमरी से हायर एजुकेशन का ऑनलाइन प्लेटफॉर्म बनाने का कार्य होगा। आपदा में मोबाइल व कंप्यूटर के माध्यम से एजुकेशन का रास्ता खोला जा सकेगा।
  • वर्क फोर्स तैयार करना: आईटी, आर्टिफिशियल इंटेलिजेंस, इंटरनेट ऑफ थिंग्स व डेटा बेस ऑनलाइन ट्रेनिंग प्रोग्राम होंगे। देशभर में अलग वर्कफोर्स तैयार होगी।
  • स्टॉर्टअप जनरेट: साॅफ्टवेयर, वेबसाइट, मोबाइल एप व कंप्यूटर प्राेग्रामिंग, ग्राफिक्स एंड अकाउंटिंग के स्टार्टअप तैयार करने के लिए ट्रेनिंग एवं कोर्सेज।
  • बिग डेटा मैनेजमेंट: देशभर के विभिन्न डेटा का एनालेसिस कर मैनेजमेंट की वर्कफोर्स तैयार होगी। रोजगार भी उपलब्ध करवाएंगे।
  • साइबर सिक्यूरिटी: साइबर सिक्यूरिटी व साइबर क्राइम से जुड़े कोर्सेज करवाएंगे। रोजगार के अवसर खुलेंगे, साइबर एक्सपर्ट तैयार होंगे।
