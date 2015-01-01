पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  Congress Also Adopted The Corporation Election Formula In Panchayat Elections, Announcement Of Congress Candidates Did Not Happen In Many Places, Send Symbols Directly

पंचायत चुनाव:कांग्रेस ने पंचायत चुनाव में भी अपनाया निगम चुनाव का फॉर्मूला, कई जगह नहीं हुई कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा, सीधे सिंबल भेजे

7 मिनट पहले
जोधपुर। कांग्रेस ने पंचायत चुनाव में भी नगर निगम चुनाव का फॉर्मूला अपनाया है। कई स्थानों पर कांग्रेस ने अपने प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा नहीं की। निगम चुनाव की तर्ज पर पंचायत जिला परिषद चुनाव में भी कांग्रेस ने कई जगह पर अपने प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा नहीं की और जिन प्रत्याशियों के नाम फाइनल हो गए उन्हें फोन के जरिए सूचित कर नामांकन दाखिल करने को कहा गया। पार्टी के सिंबल भी सीधे जिला परिषद को भेजे गए। माना जा रहा है कि पार्टी में बगावत ना हो इसके लिए कई जिलों में प्रत्याशियों के नाम सार्वजनिक नहीं किए गए।
प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत चुनाव के नामांकन की आज आखिरी तारीख थी। सुबह 10.30 बजे से नामांकन दाखिल करने का क्रम शुरू हुआ जो दोपहर तीन बजे तक चला। पंचायत और जिला परिषद चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने नगर निगम चुनावों में नामांकन से पहले प्रत्याशियों के नाम सार्वजनिक नहीं करने वाला फ़ॉर्मूला अपनायौ। निगम चुनाव में नामांकन के कई जगहों पर नामांकन के दो या तीन घटें बीतने के बाद प्रत्याशियों के नाम सार्वजनिक किए गए थे। जयपुर के दोनों नगर निगमों में भी प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा दोपहर 12 बजे की गई थी। वहीं हवामहल, किशनपोल और आदर्श नगर के प्रत्याशियों की घोषणा तो नामांकन का समय बीतने के बाद ही गई थी। नगर निगम चुनाव की तर्ज पर ही पंचायत और जिला परिषद चुनाव में भी टिकट वितरण में विधायकों की जमकर चली है। अधिकांश नाम उन्हीं की मर्जी से तय किए गए हैं। पर्यवेक्षकों ने भी विधायकों की सलाह से ही नाम तय किए हैं।
नामांकन की जांच मंगलवार को
नामांकन पत्रों की जांच मंगलवार को दोपहर 3 बजे तक होगी और उसके बाद नाम वापस लिए जा सकेंगे। बता दे कि प्रदेश के 21 जिलों में 636 जिला परिषद सदस्यों और 4371 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव होने हैं इनमें 2 करोड़ 41 लाख 87 हजार 946 मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे। यह चुनाव 4 चरणों में होने हैं पहले चरण के लिए 23 नवंबर, दूसरे चरण के लिए 27 नवंबर, तीसरे चरण के लिए 1 दिसंबर और चौथे चरण के लिए 5 दिसंबर को मतदान होना है।
इन जिलों में होंगे चुनाव
प्रदेश के अजमेर, चूरू, नागौर, बांसवाड़ा, डूंगरपुर, पाली, बाड़मेर, हनुमानगढ़, प्रतापगढ़, भीलवाड़ा, जैसलमेर, राजसमंद, बीकानेर, जालोर, सीकर, बूंदी, झालावाड़, टोंक, चित्तौडग़ढ़, झुंझुनूं और उदयपुर जिलों में जिला परिषद और पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव कराएं जाएंगे। 21 जिलों में 33611 मतदान केन्द्र स्थापित किए गए हैं। अलवर, भरतपुर, बारां, दौसा, धौलपुर, जयपुर, जोधपुर, करौली, कोटा, श्रीगंगानगर, सवाई माधोपुर और सिरोही जिलों में चुनाव नहीं होगा। क्योंकि इन जिलों में 18 नई नगर पालिकाएं बनाई गई है। इन नगर पालिकाओं के बनने से इन जिलों की 48 ग्राम पंचायतें प्रभावित हुई है। हाईकोर्ट में विचाराधीन याचिकाओं में इन नवगठित नगर पालिकाओं के मामले में कोर्ट से अंतरिम स्थगन प्रदान कर दिए जाने के कारण चुनाव नहीं करवाया जा रहा।

