नगरपालिका चुनाव 2020:कांग्रेस-भाजपा ने जोधपुर व पुष्कर में की प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी, निर्दलीय भी फोन बंद कर गुप्त ठिकानों पर गए

बिलाड़ा/पीपाड़34 मिनट पहले
  • बिलाड़ा व पीपाड़ में आज सुबह 9 बजे से मतगणना, एक घंटे में ही सामने आ जाएगी तस्वीर

बिलाड़ा व पीपाड़ नगरपालिका चुनाव की मतों की गिनती रविवार सुबह 9 बजे से शुरू होगी। अगले एक घंटे में तस्वीर साफ होने की उम्मीद है। पूरे परिणाम 12 बजे तक आ सकते हैं। वहीं, कांग्रेस और भाजपा ने अपने प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी कर ली है। कांग्रेस ने जोधपुर व भाजपा ने पुष्कर की होटलों में प्रत्याशियों को रुकवाया है। वे मतगणना में भी नहीं पहुंचेंगे।

बिलाड़ा की मतगणना पिचियाक स्थित आईटीआई में होगी। यहां दस टेबलें लगवाई गई है। सात राउंड में पूरी मतगणना होगी। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी रामचंद्र खटीक ने बताया कि एक राउंड में पांच वार्ड की मतगणना पूरी हो जाएगी। प्रत्याशी या एंजेंट के प्रवेश के लिए अलग गेट होगा। पीपाड़ में मतगणना कन्या महाविद्यालय में होगी। यहां भी सात राउंड होंगे।

पीपाड़ में 99 प्रत्याशियों के भाग्य का फैसला होगा। इस बार नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद ओबीसी महिला के लिए रिजर्व है। इसके चलते दोनों पार्टियों के कोई भी बड़े पुरुष पदाधिकारी मैदान में नहीं उतरे। बड़े नेताओं की पत्नियाें ने आमने सामने चुनाव लड़ा है।

वार्ड 35 में निवर्तमान पालिका अध्यक्ष महेंद्र सिंह कच्छावा की पत्नी रुकमा देवी व नगर अध्यक्ष कांग्रेस अमराराम भाटी की पत्नी कौशल्या भाटी आमने-सामने उतरी हैं तो 34 से पुत्रवधु मनु के सामने कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता सुरेश कच्छावाह की मां सीता देवी में से एक के सिर जीत का सेहरा बंधेगा।

किसकी बनेगी शहरी सरकार, फैसला आज : सात राउंड में होगी मतगणना

पीपाड़ : कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशियों की होटल बदली, भाजपा पुष्कर ले गई
शुक्रवार को मतदान खत्म होने के बाद ही बाड़ेबंदी शुरू हो गई थी। पीपाड़ से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी शुक्रवार शाम ही जोधपुर एक होटल में चले गए। जहां शनिवार रात को नई जगह शिफ्ट कर दिया। पीपाड़ में 17 साल से कांग्रेस का बोर्ड नहीं बना है। इस बार पूरा प्रयास किया गया है।

अब भितरघात व खरीद फरोख्त से बचने के लिए प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ेबंदी में भी फूंक फूंककर कदम रखे जा रहे हैं। सभी पार्षद चुनाव प्रभारी शिवकरण सैनी व विधायक हीरालाल मेघवाल की देखरेख में है। वहीं भाजपा अपने प्रत्याशियों को पुष्कर ले गई है। बिलाड़ा के भाजपा प्रत्याशी भी यहीं रुके हैं।

17 साल का सूखा मिटेगा या मिलेगी टीस

पीपाड़ में कांग्रेस 17 साल से सत्ता से दूर है। कांग्रेस प्रभारी शिवकरण सैनी ने बताया कि 17 साल बाद कांग्रेस बम्पर सीटों के साथ वापसी करेगी। वे 20 से 25 सीटें जीतेंगे। वहीं भाजपा जिला महामंत्री धनराज सोलंकी ने बताया कि भाजपा विकास के दम पर दोबारा बोर्ड बनाएगी। 18 से 20 सीटें जीतेंगे।
बिलाड़ा : कांग्रेस शाम के समय 5 कारों में ले गई प्रत्याशियों को
भाजपा ने मतदान के बाद ही अपने प्रत्याशियों को गुप्त स्थान पर ले गई। उनके साथ कई पदाधिकारी भी शामिल है। शनिवार को भाजपा कार्यालय सूना था जबकि कांग्रेस कार्यालय में प्रत्याशी, पदाधिकारी व कार्यकर्ता नजर आए। शनिवार शाम को 5 कारों में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों को जोधपुर ले जाया गया।

वहीं, कई निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी भी गुप्त ठिकानों पर एक साथ है। आधा दर्जन से ज्यादा निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी एक साथ है। कुल 23 निर्दलीयों ने चुनाव लड़ा था। इनमें कइयों के जीतने की संभावना है। मोबाइल बंद कर भूमिगत हुए वे ही निर्दलीय है जिनको खुद की जीत का भरोसा है।
निर्दलीय बन सकते हैं किंगमेकर
बिलाड़ा में 23 व पीपाड़ में 32 निर्दलीय तमाम प्रयासों के बाद चुनाव मैदान से नहीं हटे थे। इनमें कई मजबूत जनाधार वाले हैं तो कुछ दोनों दलों के बागी भी है। जानकारों के अनुसार पीपाड़ व बिलाड़ा में 3 से 5-5 निर्दलीय जीत सकते हैं। ऐसे में बोर्ड बनाने में उनकी भूमिका अहम हो जाएगी।
पीपाड़ : धारा 144 लागू, यातायात व्यवस्था बदली

मतगणना को लेकर यातायात व्यवस्थाओं में परिवर्तन किया गया है। मतगणना केंद्र के बाहर धारा 144 लागू रहेगी। यातायात प्रभारी अखेसिंह भाटी बताया कि पंचायत समिति से अंबेडकर सर्किल राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय नंबर एक चंपालाल हरचंद कोठारी विद्यालय की बाउंड्री तक सभी प्रकार के वाहनों का प्रवेश निषेध होगा।

सिलारी और बिलाड़ा की तरफ जाने वाले वाहन एसडीएम कार्यालय के आगे होकर पुराना बस स्टैंड अंबेडकर सर्किल होते हुए जाएंगे। चिरढाणीऔर खेजडला की तरफ आने जाने वाले वाहन थाने के पीछे होकर एसडीएम कार्यालय से जाएंगे। नाडी मैदान में पार्किंग बनाई गई है।

