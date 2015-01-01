पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दक्षिण में 8 निर्दलीय जीते:कांग्रेस का दावा- 7 हमारी बस में सवार, भाजपा का दावा- 3 अंबाजी पहुंचे, दो कहां से बढ़ गए

जोधपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जीत की दावाबंदीः दक्षिण में अपना बोर्ड बनाने कांग्रेस का प्लान-बी लागू
  • अपने पार्षदों के साथ निर्दलीयों की भी बाड़ाबंदी

निगम चुनाव हो चुके हैं और भाजपा-कांग्रेस ने उत्तर-दक्षिण निगम आपस में बांट लिए हैं। उत्तर निगम में जहां कांग्रेस का महापौर साफ बनता दिख रहा है, वहीं कांग्रेस की नजर दक्षिण निगम पर भी जम गई है। यहां भाजपा के पास 43 पार्षद के साथ पूरा बहुमत है, लेकिन कांग्रेस अपने 29 पार्षद, आठ निर्दलीय और भाजपा के पास पांच पार्षद तोड़कर अपना बोर्ड बनाने जुगत में है।

कांग्रेस ने शुक्रवार को दावा किया कि उसकी बस में दक्षिण के आठ में से सात निर्दलीय सवार हैं। वहीं भाजपा ने दावा किया है कि दक्षिण के तीन निर्दलीय अंबाजी (गुजरात) पहुंच चुके हैं। ऐसे में सवाल उठता है कि जीते हुए आठ निर्दलीय 10 कैसे हो गए। कांग्रेस झूठा दावा कर रही है या भाजपा।

कांग्रेस ने उत्तर के पार्षदों को कुंभलगढ़ और दक्षिण के पार्षदों को जैसलमेर भेजा
नगर निगम चुनावों का परिणाम आने के चार दिन बाद शुक्रवार को कांग्रेस ने भी अपने पार्षदों का पॉलीटूर शुरू कर दिया। महापौर प्रत्याशी चयन के बाद उठे विरोध को कम करने और पार्षदों के खिसकने के डर से कांग्रेस ने पार्षदों को दो जगह बसों में जोधपुर से बाहर शिफ्ट कर दिया।

निगम उत्तर के 53 पार्षदों के साथ चार निर्दलीयों को कुंभलगढ़ शिफ्ट किया ताे निगम दक्षिण के 29 पार्षदों के साथ सात निर्दलीय पार्षदों को जैसलमेर भेजा है। इनमें दक्षिण से महापौर पद की निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी हेमलता परिहार भी शामिल हैं। दक्षिण के बोर्ड पर काबिज होने के लिए कांग्रेस अब भी निर्दलीय के साथ भाजपा के पार्षदों को अपने खेमे में लाने की जुगत में है, जो संभव होना आसान नहीं लग रहा है।

उत्तर में अल्पसंख्यक पार्षदों की नाराजगी का भय भी सता रहा है, ऐसे में उन्हें बाहर ले जाकर नाराजगी दूर करने और उपमहापौर सहित अन्य पद देने के अलावा कोई विकल्प नजर नहीं अा रहा है। उत्तर के पार्षद दल को महापौर प्रत्याशी कुंती परिहार (देवड़ा) लीड कर रही है, जबकि दक्षिण के दल के साथ कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता साथ में गए हैं।

कांग्रेस को इसलिए करनी पड़ी शिफ्टिंग
निगम उत्तर में कुंती महापौर प्रत्याशी घोषित करते ही अल्पसंख्यक पार्षदों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया। यह इस कदर बढ़ा कि कई बड़े नेता उन्हें शांत करने में विफल रहे। ऐसे में डेमेज कंट्रोल कम करने और तोड़फोड़ ना हो इसलिए पार्षदों को जोधपुर से बाहर शिफ्ट करने का निर्णय लिया गया।

इस बारे में आलाकमान ने रणनीति बनाकर भेजी। नागौर रोड पर नौ मिल के पास एक होटल में शुक्रवार सुबह पहले दक्षिण के पार्षद दल की बैठक हुई। इसमें निर्दलीय पार्षदों को बुलाने और भाजपा पार्षदों को तोड़ने पर विचार किया गया। इसके बाद उत्तर के पार्षदों की बैठक हुई। इसमें काफी विरोध हुआ।

बैठक में शहर विधायक मनीषा पंवार, महापौर प्रत्याशी कुंती, पूर्व जेडीए चेयरमैन राजेंद्र सोलंकी, सुनील परिहार और प्रो. अयूब खान मौजूद थे। इसके बाद पार्षदों को शिफ्टिंग की व्यवस्था की गई। बसों के अलावा अन्य वाहनों में महिला पार्षदों के पति व परिजन साथ थे।

रात भर बवाल, प्रभारी मंत्री को इस्तीफे की पेशकश
उत्तर में महापौर चुनने का बवाल रात भर जारी रहा। नाराज पार्षदों ने पहले तो खूब विरोध किया। इस दौरान जाे एक-दो नेता मौजूद थे, वे भी घर चले गए। बड़े नेता भी मौजूद नहीं थे। नाराज पार्षदों ने जोधपुर के प्रभारी मंत्री महेंद्र चौधरी को कॉल कर इस्तीफा देने से अवगत कराया। अल्पसंख्यक पार्षदों के बढ़ते विरोध की जानकारी के बाद कुछ नेताओं को दुबारा होटल भेजा गया। निवर्तमान जिलाध्यक्ष ने पार्षदों को शांत करने का प्रयास किया। बाद में कुछ और नेता भी पहुंचे और सभी को अकेले में बात कर समझाया।

सात निर्दलीयों की गणित से भाजपा को परेशानी
दक्षिण के बोर्ड से जीतकर आए 8 में से सात निर्दलीयों के कांग्रेस के खेमे में चले जाना भाजपा के लिए परेशानी बन सकता है। सात निर्दलीयों में महापौर के प्रत्याशी के रूप में नामांकन करने वाली हेमलता परिहार भी शामिल हैं। कांग्रेस आठवें निर्दलीय पार्षद काे तलाश रही है।

उपमहापौर की रेस में दो नाम
कांग्रेस ने अल्पसंख्यकों को शांत करने के लिए उत्तर से उपमहापौर के दो नाम तय किए हैं। पहला अब्दुल करीम जॉनी और दूसरा शहाबुद्दीन। दोनों में से फाइनल नाम आलाकमान तय करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें