कानपुर के फार्मा व्यवसायी को धमकाया:10 लाख की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार कांस्टेबल पांच दिन एसीबी रिमांड पर, पूछताछ की जाएगी

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
आरोपी कांस्टेबल नरेशचंद मीणा
  • श्रीगंगानगर जवाहरनगर थाने का फरार थानाधिकारी व एएसआई अब तक पकड़ से दूर

कानपुर के एक फार्मा व्यवसायी को धमकाकर लाखों रुपए की वसूली करने के बाद भी 25 लाख की रिश्वत मांगने और उससे 10 लाख रुपए लेते गिरफ्तार श्रीगंगानगर के जवाहर नगर थाने के कांस्टेबल नरेशचंद मीणा को जोधपुर एसीबी की टीम गुरुवार को जयपुर ले गई। वहां उसे कोर्ट में पेश कर रिमांड मांगा। इसे स्वीकार कर जयपुर कोर्ट ने मीणा को पांच दिन के रिमांड पर एसीबी को सौंप दिया।

डीआईजी (एसीबी) डॉ. विष्णुकांत ने बताया कि जयपुर से रिमांड पर लेकर एएसपी नरेंद्र चौधरी की टीम उसे लेकर वापस जोधपुर के लिए रवाना हो गई। यहां उससे पूछताछ कर जवाहर नगर थानाधिकारी राजेश कुमार सियाग और एएसआई सोहनलाल की भूमिका के बारे में विस्तृत पूछताछ की जाएगी। ऐसे में संभव है कि सियाग द्वारा पूर्व में भी एनडीपीएस एक्ट के मामलों में कोई गड़बड़ी की गई हो सकती है। उल्लेखनीय है कि जोधपुर एसीबी टीम ने श्रीगंगानगर के जवाहर नगर थाने के कांस्टेबल नरेशचंद मीणा को जयपुर की एक होटल में 10 लाख रुपए की रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था। सूत्रों के अनुसार इस ट्रेप कार्रवाई के लिए जोधपुर एसीबी की टीम जयपुर पहुंची, तो वहां परिवादी के फ्लाइट से आने के ड्रामे को मूर्त रूप देने में एसीबी के एडीजी दिनेश एमएन की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका रही।

एडीजी ने जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर अधिकारियों से बात करके फ्लाइट आने के समय से कुछ घंटे पहले परिवादी की एयरपोर्ट में एंट्री कराने और वहां भी किसी को शक नहीं हो, इसके पूरे इंतजाम कराए थे। यही वजह थी कि शातिर कांस्टेबल मीणा एसीबी की प्लानिंग को भांप नहीं पाया।

इतना ही नहीं, मीणा को एक दिन पहले पकड़ने के बाद भी किसी को इसकी भनक तक नहीं लगने दी, लेकिन जैसे ही श्रीगंगानगर के जवाहर नगर थाने सहित अन्य जगहों पर इंस्पेक्टर राजेश सिहाग की तलाश में दबिश देने की जानकारी बाहर आई, तो इंस्पेक्टर को इसकी भनक लग गई और वह फरार हो गया।

