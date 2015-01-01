पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती में फर्जी परीक्षार्थी:कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा में पकड़ा फर्जी परीक्षार्थी, शहर में हर जगह दिखाई दे रही परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़

11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूसरे दिन भी हजारों युवाओं ने दी परीक्षा

जोधपुर। राजस्थान पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 2020 शनिवार को दूसरे दिन भी जारी रही। आज दूसरे दिन भी हजारों युवाओं ने यह परीक्षा दी। परीक्षा का अंतिम दिन रविवार को है। इस बीच शनिवार को एक फर्जी परीक्षार्थी भी पकड़ा गया। पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है। इधर पूरे शहर में परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है। बस स्टैंड, रेलवे स्टेशन सहित रेस्टोरेंट और ढाबों पर इन परीक्षार्थियों की भीड़ दिखाई दे रही है।

पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा के लिए कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की गई है। इस कड़ी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के बीच आज शोभावतों की ढाणी स्थित अपेक्स सीनियर स्कूल में एक परीक्षार्थी पर संदेह होने पर उसके दस्तावेजों की जांच की गई तो वह फर्जी पाया गया। इस पर चौपासनी हाउसिंग बोर्ड पुलिस ने बाड़मेर निवासी अनुपाराम गोदारा को पकड़ लिया। उससे पूछताछ की जा रही है। बता दे कि यह परीक्षा आठ नवंबर तक दो पारियों में आयोजित की जाएगी। इस परीक्षा को देने के लिए हजारों अभ्यर्थी जोधपुर आए है। इस कारण बस स्टैंड और रेलवे स्टेशन पर भारी भीड़ रही। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भी प्रभावित हुई। परीक्षा केंद्रों के बाहर भी इन अभ्यर्थियों की लंबी लाइनें लगी जिससे सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का अभाव रहा। अभ्यर्थियों को परीक्षा प्रारंभ होने से दो घंटे पूर्व एग्जाम सेंटर पर पहुंचना था। ऐसे में पूरी चैकिंग के बाद ही परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश दिया गया।रोडवेज ने जोधपुर से कांस्टेबल परीक्षा के लिए तीन दिन तक दस अतिरिक्त बसें शुरू की है। इसमें दो बाड़मेर और आठ बसें जयपुर रूट की हैं। इसके अलावा रोडवेज ने सिरोही रूट पर दो और अजमेर के लिए भी नई बस सेवा का संचालन शुरू किया है। इसके बाजजूद और बसों की दरकार है।

अतिरिक्त बसों का संचालन

जोधपुर आगार के मुख्य प्रबंधक बीआर बेड़ा ने बताया कि जोधपुर डिपो ने पुलिस कांस्टेबल भर्ती के अभ्यर्थियों की संख्या को देखते हुए अतिरिक्त बसों का संचालन शुरू किया है।बता दे कि यह परीक्षा एक ही दिन में दो पारियों में आयोजित की जा रही है। इसमें पहली पारी सुबह 9 से 11 बजे तक और दूसरी पारी दोपहर 3 से शाम 5 बजे तक है। अधिकतर परीक्षार्थियों को दूसरे जिलों में परीक्षा केंद्र दिया गया है। इससे दूसरे जिलों से परीक्षा देने आए छात्रों की भीड़ सुबह से ही रेलवे स्टेशन और बस स्टैंड पर लगी रहती है। तीन दिन में दो बार उनको इन परीक्षा सेंटर्स पर आना होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें