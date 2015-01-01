पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:जोधपुर में कोरोना सर्वाधिक जानलेवा और संक्रामक यहां राज्य की 21% मौतें और 31% मरीज

जोधपुर में कोरोना के हालातों को देखते हुए जोधपुर के प्रभारी सचिव नवीन महाजन ने सर्किट हाउस में कलेक्टर सहित अफसरों की मीटिंग ली। उन्होंने कोरोना पर काबू संबंधी प्रयासों पर चर्चा की। महाजन ने निजी हॉस्पटलों में कोरोना मरीजों की सुविधा के लिए मॉनिटरिंग एवं प्रबंधन पर भी बात की।
  • मुख्यमंत्री के गृहनगर में गंभीर हालात, अब तक 51,452 संक्रमित व 694 मौतें, नवंबर में ही 11,828 रोगी

प्रदेश में कोरोना महामारी के प्रकोप में सर्वाधिक गंभीर स्थिति में जोधपुर है। सोमवार को भी 15 संक्रमितों की मौत हुई, जबकि 445 संक्रमित आए। सीएम के गृहनगर की नाजुक हालत इससे स्पष्ट है कि पूरे प्रदेश की मौतों में से 31 % जोधपुर में ही हुई हैं। जबकि राजस्थान के कुल संक्रमितों का 21% अकेले जोधपुर के हैं।

करीब 9 माह में जोधपुर में ही जोधपुर में 51 हजार से अधिक मरीज कोरोना की चपेट में आ गए। पूरे प्रदेश में 21 नवंबर तक 2,40,676 मरीज मिले। इसके करीब 21 प्रतिशत, यानी 50,625 मरीज जोधपुर में हैं। वहीं 21 मार्च तक पूरे प्रदेश में सरकारी आंकड़ो के अनुसार 2,146 माैतें हुईं, इनमें से जोधपुर के 668 मरीज, यानि करीब 31.12 हैं। हालांकि असल में तो यह आंकड़ा और भी अधिक है, क्योंकि सरकारी आंकड़ों में प्राइवेट अस्पतालाें में हो रही मौतें जोड़ी ही नहीं जा रही हैं।
संक्रमितों और मृतकाें में 67% पुरुष
21 नवंबर काे जाेधपुर में संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 50 हजार पार कर गया था। इनमें 67.68 प्रतिशत पुरुष और 32.31 प्रतिशत महिलाएं हैं। मृतकाें में भी 67.59 प्रतिशत पुरुष हैं। जबकि महिलाएं 28.27% हैं, इनके अलावा 5 प्रतिशत महिला-पुरुषाें की माैत शहर के निजी अस्पतालाें में हुई। इसकी जानकारी सरकारी आंकड़ों में नहीं है।

15 मौत: 24 से 95 आयु वाले, डिस्चार्ज की दर आधी

हेल्थ रिपोर्टर. जोधपुर| शहर में कोरोना संक्रमितों के साथ ही चिंताजनक रूप से मौतें भी बढ़ रही हैं। सोमवार को 15 और संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। 445 संक्रमित आए। जबकि 230 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज किया गया। नवंबर में अब तक मौतों का आंकड़ा 158 पहुंच गया है।

यदि तीन महीनों की इन 23 दिन से तुलना की जाए तो नवंबर में मौतों का आंकड़ा सर्वाधिक है। इस महीने 11,828 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं। जबकि डिस्चार्ज इसके करीबन आधे, 5669 ही हुए हैं। अब तक 51,452 लोग कोरोना से संक्रमित हो चुके हैं, इनमें से 694 ने दम तोड़ दिया। जबकि 42,272 डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं।
स्थानीय लिस्ट में 435 संक्रमित बताए

स्थानीय चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में सोमवार को 435 पॉजिटिव मिलने की जानकारी दी गई। चिकित्सा विभाग ने डेथ, डिस्चार्ज अाैर एक्टिव केस की जानकारी नहीं दी। प्रताप नगर से 37, शहर परकोटा 39, उदयमंदिर 38, महामंदिर 32, मसूरिया 38, शास्त्री नगर 36, मधुबन 41, रेजिडेंसी 36, बीजेएस में 32 पाॅजिटिव मिले। जिले में बनाड़(मंडोर) 25, सालावास 18, बिलाडा 10, भोपालगढ़ 12, ओसियां 12, बावड़ी 07, फलौदी 08, बाप 04, शेरगढ़ 06 और बालेसर में 04 संक्रमित मिले।

मृतकाें में प्रसिद्ध मिठाई विक्रेता भी
राजदादीसा अस्पताल (गोयल) में भर्ती शहर के प्रसिद्ध मिष्ठान भंडार के मालिक ज्योतिस्वरूप अग्रवाल (85) का निधन हो गया। एमडीएम में विद्या माथुर (87) बी रोड़ सरदारपुरा निवासी, नेमीचंद शर्मा (58) पीपाड़ सिटी की मौत हुई। एमजीएच में उदम कंवर (82) एयरफोर्स, रविंद्र कुमार (63) जेडीए क्षेत्रवासी, श्यामलाल (62) पीपाड़ सिटी, कालूपुरी (47) विद्यानगर बीजेएस, जमीला (45) शिव बस्ती बलदेव नगर, सिकंदर (24) बीजेएस कॉलोनी की मौत हुई। वहीं एम्स में मोहनलाल (80) नेहरु कॉलोनी रातानाड़ा, अरविंद सिंह (64), रमेश कुमार (63), एसबी माहेश्वरी (95) चौहाबो, शांति देवी (68) सरदारपुरा, एमआर चौधरी (66) रातानाड़ा ने दम ताेड़ दिया।

मेडिकल कॉलेज में डॉक्टरों का टोटा
10 डॉक्टर अर्जेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज भेजे, 3 दिन बाद भी किसी ने जॉइन नहीं किया

जोधपुर| संभागीय आयुक्त के निर्देश पर संयुक्त निदेशक चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य ने 10 फील्ड में लगे डॉक्टरों को मेडिकल कॉलेज के अधीन लगाया। तीन दिन बाद एक भी डॉक्टर ने मेडिकल कॉलेज में अपनी उपस्थिति नहीं दी। जबकि आदेश में यह साफ लिखा हुआ था आदेश की पालना नहीं होने पर संबंधित चिकित्सक के खिलाफ अनुशासनिक कार्यवाही प्रस्तावित कर दी जाएगी।

दरअसल जोधपुर में बढ़ते कोरोना के मरीजों के आंकड़े और डॉ. एसएन मेडिकल कॉलेज के अस्पतालों में इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टरों के संक्रमित होने के चलते मेडिकल कॉलेज में डॉक्टरों का टोटा होने लगा है। हाल यह है कि दर्जनों डॉक्टर तो दूसरी बार भी संक्रमित हो चुके हैं। मेडिकल कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ. जीएल मीणा ने कहा कि आदेश की कॉपी ही मेडिकल कॉलेज में आई एक भी डॉक्टर तीन दिन बाद भी नहीं आया। सीएमएचओ डॉ. बलवंत मंडा और संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ. जोगेश्वर दोनों को ही मैंने सूचना दे दी है। सीएमएचओ ने नहीं भेजी पालना रिपोर्ट :संयुक्त निदेशक चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सेवाएं जोन के आदेशानुसार सीएमएचओ को सभी 10 डॉक्टरों को तत्काल प्रभाव से कार्यमुक्त कर पालना रिपोर्ट संयुक्त निदेशक कार्यालय में रिपोर्ट पेश करनी थी। लेकिन तीन दिन बाद भी पालना रिपोर्ट नहीं गई।

संयुक्त निदेशक डॉ. जोगेश्वर सिंह ने कहा कि सीएमएचओ की ओर से कोई पालना रिपोर्ट नहीं मिली है, अब सवाल यह है कि संयुक्त निदेशक आदेश की पालना नहीं करने वाले डॉक्टरों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करेंगे या तत्काल कार्यमुक्त नहीं करके पालना नहीं देने वाले सीएमएचओ के खिलाफ अवहेलना कार्रवाई करेंगे।

8 निजी अस्पतालों में 10 अधिकारी लगाए

निजी अस्पतालों में दिक्कत पर अफसरों से मोबाइल पर कर सकेंगे सीधी बात

सिटी रिपोर्टर. जोधपुर| निजी हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज के बेहतर प्रबंधन के लिए प्रशासनिक व चिकित्सा अधिकारी नियुक्त किए गए हैं। जोधपुर के प्रभारी सचिव नवीन महाजन ने बताया कि इन हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती होने वाली मरीजों को किसी तरह की दिक्कत होने या मदद के लिए वे सीधे ही इन अफसरों के मोबाइल नंबर पर बात कर सकेंगे।
ये अफसर करेंगे मॉनिटरिंग

  • मेडिपल्स हॉस्पिटल: प्रशासनिक प्रभारी: एडीएम तृतीय अंजुम ताहिर सम्मा, मोबाइल 9660603636, चिकित्सा प्रभारी : डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रीतमसिंह सांखला, मोबाइल नंबर : 7073603405
  • गोयल हॉस्पिटल (राजदादीसा) प्रशासनिक प्रभारी : प्रोटोकॉल अधिकारी मंगलाराम पूनिया, 9414306439, चिकित्सा प्रभारी : डॉ. विशाल पुरोहित, 9461764976
  • कमला नगर हॉस्पिटल, वसुंधरा हॉस्पिटल, श्रीराम हॉस्पिटल (पाल रोड): प्रशासनिक प्रभारी निगम उपायुक्त अयूब खान, : 9950522222, चिकित्सा प्रभारी : डॉ. आनंद नागर, 7014872918
  • मारवाड़ हॉस्पिटल, श्रीराम हॉस्पिटल (महामंदिर) प्रशासनिक प्रभारी : निगम उपायुक्त राजेंद्रसिंह चांदावत, 9414145757, चिकित्सा प्रभारी : डॉ. मुकेश अरोड़ा, 9829073635
  • श्रीराम हॉस्पिटल (बनाड़ रोड) प्रशासनिक प्रभारी : निगम उपायुक्त अश्विन पंवार, मोबाइल नंबर : 9461443010, चिकित्सा प्रभारी : डॉ. भूपत चौधरी, : 9782378221
