नगर निगम चुनाव:कोरोना संक्रमित मतदाता भी सबसे अंत में कर सकेंगे मतदान, कलेक्टर ने जारी किए आदेश

जोधपुर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना मरीज की प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • संक्रमित व्यक्ति के सुरक्षित मतदान की प्रक्रिया निर्धारित

नगर निगम चुनाव में कोरोना संक्रमित लोग भी मतदान कर सकेंगे। ऐसे व्यक्ति का मतदान सबसे अंत में करवाया जाए तथा वह व्यक्ति स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की देखरेख में चिकित्सा विभाग के प्रोटोकॅाल, निर्देश एवं नियत समस्त उपायों की पालना करते हुए मतदान कर सकेगा। मतदान दल के सभी सदस्य ऐसे व्यक्ति के द्वारा मतदान के समय ग्लब्ज पहनकर रहेंगे व सुरक्षा के समस्त उपायों की अनुपालना करेंगे। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी(नगरपालिका) एवं जिला कलेक्टर इन्द्रजीत सिंह ने जोधपुर नगर निगम चुनाव में कोविड-19 पॅाजिटिव कैसेज के सुरक्षित मतदान के संबंध में आदेश जारी किया है। उन्होंने मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी जोधपुर को नगर निगम उत्तर एवं दक्षिण के मतदान से एक दिन पूर्व कोविड-19 पोजिटिव कैसेज की सूचना एवं सूची संबंधित समस्त रिटर्निंग अधिकारी एवं नियुक्त वार्ड वार नोडल अधिकारी स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को उपलब्ध करवाने का निर्देश दिया है। यदि मतदाता मतदान वाले दिन उसी निकाय की सीमा क्षेत्र में ही है तो संबंधित नोडल स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी कोविड-पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट किए गए मतदाता से मतदान करने की इच्छा जानने के लिए अधीनस्थ स्वास्थ्यकर्मी को सुरक्षित माध्यम से संपर्क करने के लिए निर्देशित करेगा। यदि मतदाता मतदान की इच्छा व्यक्त करता है तो संबंधित नोडल स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी संबंधित पीठासीन अधिकारी से संपर्क कर ऐसे व्यक्ति के मतदान के लिए समय निर्धारित कर उसे सूचित किया जाएगा। स्वास्थ्यकर्मी पीठासीन अधिकारी को उस व्यक्ति का मतदाता सूची में नाम, भाग संख्या एवं क्रमांक भी अवगत कराएगा। उसकी पहचान के लिए पीपीई किट, मास्क नहीं हटवाया जाएगा। मतदान अधिकारी इसका नोट डालकर मतदान के लिए अनुमति देगा। मतदाता द्वारा मतदान के समय मतदान दलों की सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत रखते हुए उसकी अंगुली पर अमिट स्याही लगाए जाने की एवं मतदाता रजिस्टर में हस्ताक्षर, अंगूठा लगाये जाने की अनिवार्यता लागू नहीं होगी। यदि ऐसा कोविड-19 पॅाजिटिव रिपोर्ट किया गया व्यक्ति सरकारी, प्राइवेट अस्पताल या होम आइसोलेशन में से नहीं हटाया जा सकता, तो उस पर आदेश कोई प्रतिकूल प्रभाव नहीं रहेगा और मात्र इस आदेश के आधार पर ऐसे कोविड 19 पॅाजिटिव रिपोर्ट किए गए व्यक्ति को सरकारी, प्राइवेट अस्पताल या होम आइसोलेसन में से मतदान के लिए भी नहीं लाया जाएगा।

