जोधपुर में कोरोना:471 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए, उदयमंदिर क्षेत्र में सबसे ज्यादा 44 संक्रमित मिले

जोधपुर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • केंद्र सरकार के निर्देश पर स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए इस चिंता को खत्म करते हुए ‘डोर स्टेप बैंकिंग’ सेवाएं शुरू की

जोधपुर में मंगलवार को कोरोना के 471 नए पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। जिसमें सबसे ज्यादा मामले उदयमंदिर क्षेत्र में सामने आए। यहां कुल 44 लोग संक्रमित मिले। इसके साथ ही मसूरिया में 43, रेसिडेंसी में 42, शास्त्री नगर में 41, महामंदिर और प्रतापनगर में 39-39, मधुबन और शहर परकोटे में 38-38, बीजेएस में 34,बानार में 29, सालावास में 20, बाओरी में 13, फलौदी में 11, बिलारा में 9, शेरगढ़ में 8, बालेसर में 7, भोपालगढ़ में 7, ओशियान में 6, बाप में 3 पॉजिटिव मिले।

जिसके बाद राज्य में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 36923 पर पहुंच गया। वहीं, 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई। जिसके बाद मौत का कुल आंकड़ा 223 पर पहुंच गया।

वहीं, केंद्र सरकार के निर्देश पर स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया ने अपने ग्राहकों के लिए इस चिंता को खत्म करते हुए ‘डोर स्टेप बैंकिंग’ सेवाएं शुरू की हैं। इसमें कैश डिपोजिट-विड्राॅल के साथ-साथ कई अन्य सेवाएं महज 75 रुपए (जीएसटी अतिरिक्त) के सर्विस चार्ज पर ले सकते हैं।

एसबीआई डीजीएम सुजीत कुमार के अनुसार कोविड-19 के बढ़ते संक्रमण के बीच ग्राहकों खासकर बुजुर्गों की सुरक्षा के लिए ये सेवाएं शुरू की हैं। बुजुर्ग पेंशनर्स के लिए जीवन प्रमाण पत्र की सेवा भी डोर स्टेप बैंकिंग के जरिए उपलब्ध करवाई जा रही है। इस स्कीम के तहत सेविंग अकाउंट वाले ग्राहकों को पिकअप सर्विसेज के तहत उनके घर से क्लियरिंग के लिए चेक, चेकबुक मांग पर्ची, इनकम टैक्स/जीएसटी चालान व चेक/ या सरकारी चालान इत्यादि कलेक्ट करके कस्टमर की बैंक ब्रांच तक पहुंचाने की सेवा मिलेगी।

3 दिन पहले देनी होगी शादी-समारोह की लिखित सूचना

पुलिस ने ग्रामीणों को सख्त हिदायत दी है कि वैवाहिक कार्यक्रमों की जानकारी लिखित में दें। थानाधिकारी चेनप्रकाश चौधरी ने बताया कि अधिकतम सौ व्यक्तियों से ज्यादा शामिल न हों। तीन दिन पूर्व आयोजनकर्ता को कार्यक्रम स्थल का नाम, दिनांक, जगह तथा अनुमानित मेहमानों की संख्या की सूचना लिखित में देनी होगी।

उक्त सूचना संबंधित उपखंड मजिस्ट्रेट प्रतिदिन शाम को 5 बजे संबंधित थानाधिकारी, पुलिस अधीक्षक जोधपुर ग्रामीण तथा कलेक्टर कार्यालय स्थित कोविड-19 कंट्रोल रूम को भिजवाएंगे। विवाह स्थल के प्रवेश द्वार पर मेहमानों की सूची का संधारण किया जाएगा जिसमें विवाह में शामिल होने वाले प्रतिभागी का नाम, मोबाइल नंबर तथा उसका तापमान रिकॉर्ड अंकित किया जाएगा। नियमों की पालना नहीं करने पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

