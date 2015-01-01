पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jodhpur
  • Councilor Installed 4 CCTV Cameras For Smart Ward, Now People Of The Area Came Forward, 16 Cameras Will Be Installed In 8 10 Lanes

सुरक्षा के लिए सजगता:स्मार्ट वार्ड के लिए पार्षद ने 4 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाए, अब क्षेत्र के लोग आगे आए, 8-10 गलियों में 16 कैमरे लगेंगे

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • उत्तर निगम के वार्ड 38 में सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का काम शुरू, एक सप्ताह में 12 और लगेंगे

अजय चौक, डावरा की हवेली और छोटी राजमहल स्कूल सहित अन्य इलाके को समेटे उत्तर नगर निगम के वार्ड 38 को स्मार्ट वार्ड बनाने की दिशा में पहला कदम बढ़ाया। पार्षद की अगुवाई में क्षेत्र के लोगों ने मंगलवार को डांवरा की हवेली व उसके आसपास 4 सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाकर इस अभियान का आगाज कर दिया है। पूरे वार्ड में अब 12 और सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी जल्द लगाएं जाएंगे।

नगर निगम चुनाव के समय उत्तर निगम के वार्ड 38 में भाजपा के पार्षद प्रत्याशी राजेश सिंह कच्छवाह अपने इलाके में प्रचार के लिए निकले तो लोगों ने उनसे जीतने के बाद वार्ड की सुरक्षा को लेकर प्लान पूछा। लोगों ने यह भी पूछा कि स्मार्ट सिटी की तर्ज पर क्या वे वार्ड को स्मार्ट बनाने के बारे भी सोच रखते हैं या नहीं।

इस पर कच्छवाह ने वार्ड की सुरक्षा को लेकर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का ऐलान तो किया ही, चार कैमरे की लागत राशि देने की भी घोषणा कर दी। कच्छवाह चुनाव जीत गए तो क्षेत्र के लोगों ने मंगलवार को दीपावली स्नेह मिलन कार्यक्रम रख पार्षद को सम्मानित करने की घोषणा की। इस कार्यक्रम के पहले पार्षद कच्छवाह ने चुनाव के पहले की गई घोषणा को पूरा करते हुए डांवरा की हवेली व आसपास के इलाके में चार सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का काम शुरू कर दिया।

दीपावली स्नेह मिलन में पार्षद का अभिनंदन किया और इस काम को आगे बढाते हुए 12 और सीसीटीवी कैमरों के लिए मौके पर ही राशि एकत्रित की। अब इसी सप्ताह वार्ड 8 अन्य गलियों में कैमरे लगाने का काम होगा। वार्ड में 16 कैमरे लगने से अधिकांश इलाके पर तीसरी नजर रहेगी। कैमरे को कुछ स्थानीय लोगों के मोबाइल से भी जोड़ा जाएगा।

