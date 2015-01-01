पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेशन न्यायाधीश:सरेराह हत्या के आरोपी को कोर्ट का जमानत से इनकार

जोधपुर10 मिनट पहले
मंडोर क्षेत्र के नयापुरा में सरेराह एक युवक की गोली मारकर हत्या करने के मामले में सेशन न्यायाधीश जोधपुर रवींद्र कुमार जोशी ने आरोपी विक्रम भाटी को जमानत देने से इनकार करते हुए प्रार्थना पत्र खारिज कर दिया। मामले के अनुसार परिवादी रोहित विश्नोई ने 17 मई 2020 को मंडोर थाने में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई कि उसका बड़ा भाई विकास शादीशुदा है तथा पिछले तीन महीने से वह और निरमा उर्फ गुड़िया लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में किराए के मकान में रह रहे थे।

निरमा के पीहर पक्ष व ससुराल पक्ष वाले उसके भाई को जान से मारने की धमकी दे रहे थे। 17 मई को दोपहर में श्यामलाल ने टेलीफोन से सूचना दी कि सोशल मीडिया पर विकास के किसी झगड़े में गोली लगने का एक वीडियो चल रहा है। तब वह और उसके पिता मौके पर पहुंचे तो उसके भाई का शव पड़ा था और उसके शरीर पर गोली के निशान थे। मालूम करने पर पता चला कि बुधाराम, रामकिशोर, राजूराम व विकास दो मोटरसाइकिलों पर आए और उसके भाई को सब्जी की दुकान से सब्जी खरीदते हुए खींचकर ले गए और उसकी गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी।

