कार्रवाई:डीएलएड काउंसलिंग पर कोर्ट की रोक, अगली सुनवाई 9 को

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान हाईकोर्ट के न्यायाधीश विजय विश्नोई ने डिप्लोमा इन एलीमेंट्री एजुकेशन कोर्स (डीएलएड) की काउंसलिंग की आगे की प्रक्रिया पर अगली सुनवाई तक अंतरिम रोक लगा दी है। इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 9 नवंबर को मुकर्रर की है। याचिकाकर्ता मारवाड़ शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण महाविद्यालय व अन्य की ओर से अधिवक्ता सीएस कोटवानी ने रिट याचिका दायर कर कोर्ट को बताया कि सभी याचिकाकर्ता संस्थाओं को एनसीटीई से वर्ष 2018 के लिए दो वर्षीय डीएलएड कोर्स के लिए मान्यता मिली हुई है। इसके बावजूद प्रारंभिक शिक्षा विभाग बीकानेर द्वारा इन कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए अनुमति नहीं दी है।

ऐसे में उन्हें व अन्य संस्थानों को जोधपुर व जयपुर पीठ में प्रवेश के लिए याचिका दायर करनी पड़ती है और फिर अंतरिम आदेश से छात्रों को प्रवेश मिल पाता है। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से कहा गया कि अगर कोर्ट अंतरिम आदेश पारित करें तो वे प्रवेश दे देंगे।

कोर्ट ने कहा कि पिछले तीन साल से इन कोर्स की अनुमति का मामला शिक्षा विभाग के स्तर पर लंबित है और अभी तक निर्णय नहीं किया गया है। अब सवाल यह उठता है कि अगर भविष्य में कोर्ट यह निर्णीत करती है कि याचिकाकर्ता संस्थान व अन्य संस्थान मान्यता के लिए योग्य नहीं हैं। फिर उन छात्रों का क्या होगा जो पहले ही अंतरिम आदेश से इन संस्थानों में प्रवेश ले चुके हैं।

उनका कोर्स भी पूरा हो सकता है। कोर्ट ने केस की परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए प्री डीएलएड परीक्षा के समन्वयक की ओर से जारी की गई काउंसलिंग की आगे की प्रक्रिया पर अगली सुनवाई तक रोक लगा दी है। शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से अगली सुनवाई तक जवाब पेश किया जा सकता है। राज्य सरकार के आग्रह पर कोर्ट ने अगली सुनवाई 9 नवंबर को मुकर्रर की है।

