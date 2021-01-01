पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

2021 के राज्य स्तरीय कथा सम्मान की घोषणा:भास्कर के त्रिभुवन काे रचनात्मक व डाॅ. आशु काे साहित्यिक पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कथा साहित्यिक एवं सांस्कृतिक संस्थान, जोधपुर (पंजीकृत) द्वारा राज्यस्तरीय कथा अलंकरण श्रृंखला के अंतर्गत 2021 में हिंदी, राजस्थानी व उर्दू के 8 साहित्यकारों, दो पत्रकारों एवं दो साहित्यिक पत्रिकाओं के संपादकों को अलंकृत किया जाएगा। कथा संस्थान के सचिव साहित्यकार मीठेश निर्मोही ने बताया कि संस्थान के अध्यक्ष प्रोफेसर जहूर खां मेहर, निदेशक चैनसिंह परिहार और उन्होंने संयुक्त रूप से यह घोषणा की है।

राज्यस्तरीय कथा अलंकरण श्रृंखला के अंतर्गत हिंदी एवं राजस्थानी के जाने-माने लेखक तथा दूरदर्शन के पूर्व निदेशक नंद भारद्वाज को उनके समग्र सृजन कर्म (कविता, कथा, आलोचना, संपादन एवं अनुवाद) पर “”सूर्यनगर शिखर सम्मान’, हिंदी के कवि कैलाश मनहर को कविता संग्रह “”उदास आंखों में उम्मीद’ पर “” नन्द चतुर्वेदी कविता सम्मान’, हिंदी के कथाकार रत्नकुमार सांभरिया को उनके कहानी संग्रह- ‘एयरगन का घोड़ा’ पर “”पंडित चन्द्रधर शर्मा गुलेरी कथा सम्मान’, हिंदी के कथाकार मुरलीधर वैष्णव को उनके समग्र कहानी सृजन (कहानी, लघुकथा एवं बाल कथा) पर “”रघुनंदन त्रिवेदी कथा सम्मान’ घोषित किया गया है।

इसी तरह राजस्थानी के कवि एवं अनुवादक डॉ.उम्मेद गोठवाल को उनके कविता संग्रह “”पेपलौ चमार’ पर “”सत्यप्रकाश जोशी कविता सम्मान’, कथाकार डाॅ.मदन सैनी को उनके समग्र कहानी लेखन पर “”सांवर दइया कथा सम्मान’ तथा व्यंग्यकार एवं अनुवादक शंकर सिंह राजपुरोहित को गुजराती के कथाकार रघुबीर चौधरी के गुजराती से राजस्थानी में अनूदित उपन्यास ‘ऊपरवास- तीन कथावां’ पर “”डॉ. नारायणसिंह भाटी अनुवाद सम्मान’, उर्दू के शाइर एवं अनुवादक डाॅ. निसार राही को उनके कविता संग्रह ‘आस्मां अहसास’ पर “” मख्मूर सईदी कविता सम्मान’ घोषित किया गया है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इसी तरह दैनिक भास्कर के वरिष्ठ पत्रकार त्रिभुवन काे “”गोवर्द्धन हेड़ाऊ रचनात्मक पत्रकारिता सम्मान’ व यूएनआई संवाददाता चंदनसिंह भाटी को “”चंद्रशेखर अरोड़ा रचनात्मक पत्रकारिता सम्मान’ तथा हिंदी की साहित्यिक त्रैमासिक पत्रिका “”सृजन कुंज’ के संपादक एवं साहित्यकार श्रीगंगानगर निवासी डाॅ. कृष्ण कुमार आशु को “”प्रकाश जैन ‘लहर’ साहित्यिक पत्रकारिता सम्मान’ तथा राजस्थानी त्रैमासिक “”राजस्थली’ के संपादक एवं साहित्यकार श्याम महर्षि को “”पारस अरोड़ा’ अपरंच’ साहित्यिक पत्रकारिता सम्मान’ से अलंकृत किए जाने की घोषणा की गई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser