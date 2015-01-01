पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेराेना की दूसरी लहर की दस्तक:खतरा भांप प्रशासन चेता, अस्पतालों के दौरे पर कलेक्टर

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • क्रिटिकल: 44 हजार संक्रमित, आईसीयू के 81% बेड फुल, केयर: 300 डाॅक्टर्स के डेपुटेशन रद्द होंगे टेस्टिंग व बेड बढ़ेंगे
  • कलेक्टर ने एमडीएम व एमजीएच में व्यवस्थाएं जांची, मेडिकल, नगर निगम, पुलिस अफसरों की बैठक ली

प्रदेश के सबसे संक्रमित शहर जाेधपुर में काेराेना से हालात बुरी तरह बिगड़ चुके हैं। कुल संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 44,697 पहुंच चुका है। एक-दाे दिन में यह आंकड़ा 45 हजार और जल्दी ही 50 हजार के पार पहुंच जाएगा। फिर दिसंबर के बाद कोरोना की दूसरी लहर के भी दस्तक देने की आशंका है।

इस खतरे को भांप आखिरकार जिला प्रशासन एक बार फिर सचेत हुआ है। कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह ने क्रिटिकल केयर की तैयारी शुरू की है। मंगलवार को उन्होंने पहले एमडीएमएच और एमजीएच का दौरा किया, फिर मेडिकल, नगर निगम, पुलिस अफसरों की जॉइंट बैठक में क्रिटिकल केयर की तैयारियों को अंतिम रूप भी दिया।

प्रशासन ने जिले में डेपुटेशन पर जमे 300 डॉक्टर्स को अब जोधपुर में लगाने का निर्णय लिया है। इनकी ड्यूटी तय करने को लेकर भी बैठक हुई। इसके अलावा रोजाना कोरोना जांच बढ़ाने, डेयर केयर सेंटर खाेलने, बड़ी पीएचसी-सीएचसी में 10-15 बेड तैयार रखने और एमडीएम-एमजीएच में क्रिटिकल केयर के लिए 20 बेड की व्यवस्था का भी निर्णय लिया गया।

सरकार की मनाही के बावजूद 300 डॉक्टर्स डेपुटेशन पर, अब बुलाएंगे
जोधपुर जिले में कोविड ड्यूटी के नाम पर जमे डॉक्टर्स की ड्यूटी निरस्त होगी। सरकार की मनाही के बावजूद जोधपुर जिले में 300 डॉक्टर्स को सीएमएचओ ने डेपुटेशन पर लगा रखा है। हाल में इसकी समीक्षा के बाद संभागीय आयुक्त ने संयुक्त निदेशक से इसकी सूची मांगी थी, लेकिन जोधपुर के सीएमएचओ डॉ. बलवंत मंडा ने इसे उपलब्ध नहीं कराया।

अब कोविड बढ़ने की आशंका को लेकर मेडिकल कॉलेज से कलेक्टर ने अतिरिक्त डॉक्टर्स मांगे। इसे लेकर कलेक्टर ने बैठक ली और सीएमएचओ व संयुक्त निदेशक को डेपुटेशन वाले डॉक्टर्स की सूची देने के लिए कहा। इस आधार पर कलेक्टर उनकी ड्यूटी तय करेंगे। जरूरत पड़ने पर इसके लिए सरकार के स्तर पर भी हस्तक्षेप कराया जाएगा।

हॉस्पिटल पहुंचे कलेक्टर, क्रिटिकल केयर पर फोकस
कोरोना की बड़ी लहर आने के संकेत मिलने शुरू हो गए हैं। रोजाना औसतन 400 से ज्यादा पॉजिटिव केस और 5 से ज्यादा मौतें हो रही हैं, उसे लेकर संसाधन कम पड़ने की आशंका हैं। हॉस्पिटल में तैयारियों देखने के लिए मंगलवार को कलेक्टर इंद्रजीत सिंह ने एमडीएमएच व एमजीएच का दौरा किया।

उनके साथ मेडिकल टीम भी थी। दोनों ही अस्पतालों में क्रिटिकल केयर के लिए 20 बेड की सुविधा जुटाई जा रही है। अभी आईसीयू वाले बेड भरते जा रहे हैं। एम्स में भी तैयारियों की समीक्षा की गई। कलेक्टर ने एम्स के निदेशक से बात की।
5 तरीके - जिनसे काेराेना कंट्राेल करने की कवायद
1. जीरो टॉलरेंस
मास्क नहीं लगाने और नियमाें नहीं मानने की शिकायतें लगातार बढ़ रही है। अब सख्ती की जाएगी। निगम व पुलिस ज्यादा चालान काटेंगे। सभी इंसीडेंट कमांडर व पुलिस जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति अपनाएगी।
2. टेस्टिंग बढ़ाएंगे
कोरोना के लक्षण होने के बावजूद लोग सैंपल देने से बच रहे हैं। हाल में शहर में 1500 से भी कम जांचें हो रही है। जबकि क्षमता रोजाना 5,500 टेस्टिंग की है। क्षमता है। अब सैंपलिंग बढ़ाई जाएगी।

3. होम क्वारेंटाइन तोड़ा तो एफआईआर
होम क्वारेंटाइन और आइसोलेशन का उल्लंघन करने की शिकायतें भी लगातार मिली हैं। मॉनिटरिंग के बावजूद लोग धड़ल्ले से घर से निकल रहे हैं। अब ऐसों पर एफआईआर भी दर्ज हाेगी।
4. डे-केयर सेंटर
डे-केयर सेंटर भी शुरू होंगे। एमजीएच व एमडीएमएच में तैयारियां हो रही है। इमरजेंसी के लिए सीएचसी व पीएचसी में 10 से 15 बेड तैयार होंगे।
5. फीडबैक-ऑडिट
तैयारियों की मॉनिटरिंग व समीक्षा की जाएगी। फीडबैक सिस्टम को मजबूत करेंगे। अस्पतालों व कोविड केयर सेंटर की सुविधाएं व प्रोटोकॉल की ऑडिट होगी।
इधर, 6 माैतें, 317 राेगी, 158 डिस्चार्ज
शहर में मंगलवार काे काेराेना से 6 और माैतें हाे गई। 317 नए रोगी मिले और 158 डिस्चार्ज किए गए। मंगलवार काे एमजीएच में पीपाड़ सिटी निवासी मनी राम (68), बागर चाैक निवासी अमर सिंह (50), बिलाड़ा निवासी कमला (75), एमडीएम में फातमा (61), झालामंड निवासी धुलाराम (67) और एम्स में बृजमाेहन टाक (72) ने दम ताेड़ा।

संक्रमण के लिहाज से नवंबर के पहले 17 दिन अक्टूबर के पहले 17 दिनों पर भारी पड़े हैं। अक्टूबर के पहले 17 दिनों में 5,969 संक्रमित मिलने के साथ ही 75 मौतें हुई थी। वहीं नवंबर के पहले 17 दिनाें में 7300 राेगी मिलने के साथ ही 91 माैतें हाे चुकी हैं। वहीं कुल संक्रमिताें का आंकड़ा 44,697 पहुंच चुका है। इनमें से 29,122 डिस्चार्ज हाे चुके हैं और 627 की माैत हाे चुकी है।

