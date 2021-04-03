पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों के लिए अच्छी खबर:एक मुश्त समझौता योजना की तिथि बढ़ी, अब 31 मार्च तक जमा करवा सकेंगे बकाया

बिलाड़ा4 घंटे पहले
  • एकमुश्त समझौता की सम्पूर्ण राशि जमा करवाने पर चल रही कार्यवाही स्थगित करेगा बैंक

किसानों के लिए अच्छी खबर है कि सरकार ने एक मुश्त समझौता योजना की तिथि अब 31 मार्च तक बढ़ा दी है। बैंक अध्यक्ष दुर्गाराम पंवार ने बताया कि राज्य सरकार द्वारा किसानों के हित को मध्यनजर रखते हुए 21 अगस्त 2020 को एक मुश्त समझौता योजना को 30 नवम्बर 2020 तक लागू की थी। इसमें 30 नवम्बर तक जिन पात्र किसानों ने लाभ नहीं उठाया था, उनकी मांग को देखते हुए राज्य सरकार ने अब 31 मार्च तक योजना की अवधि बढ़ा दी है।

उन्होंने बताया कि इस योजना के अन्तर्गत 1 जुलाई 2019 के अवधिपार खातों पर ब्याज, दण्ड ब्याज, वसूली व्यय एवं अन्य व्यय में 50 प्रतिशत की छूट है। अध्यक्ष पंवार ने सभी शेष रहे किसानों से आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि वे सभी अपनी अवधिपार ऋणों से मुक्ति हेतु योजनानुसार लाभ लेते हुए छूट का भरपूर फायदा उठाएं। उन्होंने बताया कि नये ऋणों की ब्याज दर भी वर्तमान में मात्र 9.55 प्रतिशत है एवं कृषि ऋणों पर 5 प्रतिशत ब्याज अनुदान दिए जाने पर प्रभावी दर और भी कम हो जाती है। पंवार ने बताया कि यह योजना मार्च 2021 तक है, उसके बाद इसका लाभ नहीं दिया जाएगा।

बैंक सचिव भोलाराम सीरवी ने बताया कि बैंक के पात्र कृषकों को इस योजना में पूर्व में चल रही कार्यवाही तत्काल एकमुश्त समझौता की सम्पूर्ण राशि जमा करवाने पर कार्यवाही स्थगित कर दी जाएगी। सचिव सीरवी ने बताया कि बैंक के पक्ष में क्रय की गई भूमि के मामले में क्रय दिनांक को अवधिपार ब्याज व समझौता दिनांक तक ऋणी से बकाया सम्पूर्ण राशि पर वर्तमान में प्रचलित ब्याज दर से साधारण ब्याज की गणना से आंकलित ब्याज के योग की 50 प्रतिशत राहत प्रदान की जाएगी।

