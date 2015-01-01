पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मौसम:दिन-रात का पारा मामूली बढ़ा, 2 दिन ठिठुरन से कुछ राहत की संभावना

जोधपुर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सूर्यनगरी में सर्दियों की सिंदुरी सुबह
  • पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ से शहर का मौसम कुछ बदलेगा
  • अधिकतम पारा 1 डिग्री व न्यूनतम 0.7 डिग्री बढ़ा

नवंबर का अंतिम सप्ताह आते-आते शहर में सर्दी जोर पकड़ने लगी है। सुबह-सुबह सूरज भी धुंध की चादर हटा कुछ आलस से और ललाई लिए आता है। इस बीच कोरोनाकाल में लोग स्वास्थ्य को लेकर भी सजग हो रहे हैं। किला रोड पर सुबह में लोग योग और प्राणायाम करते दिखे।

शहर का अधिकतम व न्यूनतम तापमान सोमवार को बढ़ा। न्यूनतम पारा 0.7 डिग्री बढ़ोत्तरी के 11.7 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमान 1 डिग्री बढ़कर 29.4 डिग्री पहुंच गया। पहुंच गया। अगले दो दिन भी तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी की संभावना है, क्योंकि मंंगलवार से राजस्थान में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ का असर दिखना शुरू होगा।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से शहर में हवाओं का रुख बदलेगा और ठिठुरन कम होने की संभावनाएं बनेगी। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से मंगलवार को शहर की ओर बादलों की आवाजाही बढ़ेगी। इसके अलावा हवाएं भी उत्तर व पूर्व की बजाय पश्चिमी चलेंगी। इससे न्यूनतम व अधिकतम तापमान में बढ़ोत्तरी की संभावनाएं हैं।

वहीं यदि बादल छाए तो अधिकतम तापमान कुछ कम भी हो सकता है। साेमवार को अलसुबह उत्तरी हवाएं चल रही थी, जिसकी वजह से शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान ज्यादा नहीं बढ़ पाया। दिन निकलने के साथ धूप निकली और तापमान में बढ़ोतरी शुरू हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरांची में 90 लाख की कार में कचरा ढो रहा युवक, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो भी पोस्ट किए - रांची - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें