कोरोना महामारी:घातक वायरस; कोरोना ने 11 जान और ली, 650 नए संक्रमित

जोधपुरएक घंटा पहले
बेड की कमी के बीच जिम्मेदारों का ‘बैड’ एटीट्यूड
  • नवंबर के 22 दिन में 11383 संक्रमित हुए और 143 जान गंवा चुके
  • 51000 हुए संक्रमित

कोरोना महामारी शहर में गदर मचाए हुए है। रविवार को भी इस घातक वायरस ने 11 जान ले ली। जबकि 650 नए संक्रमित आए हैं। स्वस्थ होने पर 290 को डिस्चार्ज भी किया गया है। नवंबर के इस महीने में कोरोना महामारी की मारकता बढ़ती ही जा रही है। 22 दिन में ही 11,383 लोग संक्रमण की चपेट में आ चुके हैं।

इनमें से 143 रोगी दम तोड़ चुके हैं। जबकि इनके मुकाबले करीब आधे, 5439 ही डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। अब तक कुल संक्रमितों की मौत का आंकड़ा 679 पहुंच गया है। वहीं कुल पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकडा 51,007 पहुंच गया है। 42,042 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। सर्दियों का मौसम और सावों का सीजन, इन दोनों से ही चुनौतीपूर्ण हालातों की आशंका जताई जा रही है। अनुमान जताया जा रहा है कि ऐसे ही मौतें बढ़ती रहीं तो इस माह के अंत तक 700 मौत और नए साल तक मरने वालों की संख्या 1000 तक पहुंच सकती है।

6 ने एमजीएच, 5 ने एम्स में दम तोड़ा, मृतकाें में 35 वर्षीय भी
रविवार को एमजीएच में छह और एम्स में पांच संक्रमितों की मौत हुई है। एमजीएच में शायरा देवी (60) बनाड़ निवासी, कमला देवी (55) फलौदी निवासी, जसराज बोहरा (56) फलौदी निवासी, नीलोफर (57) बंबा मोहल्ला निवासी, रामप्यारी (72) भोपालगढ़ निवासी, नारायणराम (72) भोपालगढ़ निवासी की मौत हुई। वहीं एम्स में भानूमति सोलंकी (71), लक्ष्मीनारायण (72), भंवरलाल (74) पावटा निवासी, शांति (35), गाेविंदसिंह (67) की मौत हुई।
स्थानीय लिस्ट में फिर कम, 414 संक्रमित ही बताए: स्थानीय चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से जारी लिस्ट में रविवार को 414 पॉजिटिव मिलने की जानकारी दी गई। डेथ, डिस्चार्ज और एक्टिव केस की जानकारी नहीं दी। शहर को नौ भागों में बांटा गया है। प्रताप नगर से 35, शहर परकोटा 33, उदयमंदिर 28, महामंदिर 28, मसूरिया 30, शास्त्रीनगर 32, मधुबन 43, रेजिडेंसी 28, बीजेएस 30 पॉजिटिव मिले। जिले को 10 ब्लॉक में बांटा - बनाड़(मंडोर) 27, सालावास 16, बिलाड़ा 17, भोपालगढ़ 19, ओसियां 17, बावड़ी 13, फलौदी 07, बाप 06, शेरगढ़ 03 और बालेसर में 02 पॉजिटिव मिले।

फोटो मथुरादास माथुर अस्पताल में जनाना विंग के प्रथम मंजिल स्थित वार्ड का है। यहां कई दिनों से काम चल रहा है। इस दौरान बेड्स को हटाने की जहमत किसी ने नहीं उठाई। इससे मरीजाें के लिए रखे यह बेड व गद्दे धूल-कचरे में खराब हो रहे हैं। जबकि यह वही अस्पताल है, जहां कोरोना मरीजों के लिए बेड और जगह की कमी पड़ने लगी। जिम्मेदार अगर जगह-जगह बेकदरी से पड़े इन बेड्स को भी संभाल ले तो शायद इस संकटकाल में कुछ मरीजों को जगह मिल सके।

