पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

काेविड-19:5 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत, 275 पॉजिटिव और 297 डिस्चार्ज, अक्टूबर में अब तक 9717 मरीज मिले

जोधपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में गुरुवार को पांच और कोराेना संक्रमितों की मौत हो गई। वहीं 275 पॉजिटिव आए और 297 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। इसके चलते अक्टूबर में अब तक पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 9717 हाे गया है। वहीं डिस्चार्ज 8090 और मौतों का आंकड़ा 126 पहुंच गया है, जो सितंबर माह से 65 कम है। यदि कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा देखें तो अब तक 36870 मरीज, 23993 डिस्चार्ज और 521 मौतें हुई हैं।

एमजीएच में 3 और एम्स में 2 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा

गुरुवार को पांच संक्रमितों ने दम तोड़ दिया। इनमें एमजीएच 3 और एम्स में 2 मरीजों की मौत हुई। एमजीएच में नागौरी बेरा निवासी मैनादेवी (62) की मौत दोपहर 1:30 बजे हुई। मरीज को हाइपरटेंशन, टाइप 2 डायबिटीज और कार्डियक डिजीज थी। चौहाबो निवासी माया (79) की मौत शाम 4 बजे हुई। मरीज को हाइपरटेंशन, एक्यूट किडनी की बीमारी थी।

तीसरी मौत देचू निवासी भगवान (76) शाम 6:50 बजे गई। वहीं एम्स में चौहाबो 19 सेक्टर निवासी श्याम सिंह (65) की मौत अलसुबह 4:31 बजे हुई। मरीज को डायबिटीज की बीमारी थी। दूसरी मौत झंवर निवासी नारायणराम (56) 6:10 बजे हुई। मरीज को हाइपरटेंशन की बीमारी थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें